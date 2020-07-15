Technology News
loading

Moon May Be 85 Million Years Younger Than Previously Believed

A study into Moon’s magma ocean reveals that the satellite may have been formed 4.425 billion years ago.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 15 July 2020 12:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Moon May Be 85 Million Years Younger Than Previously Believed

Moon’s magma ocean took nearly 200 million years to solidify after its formation

Highlights
  • Moon was earlier believed to be 4.51 billion years old
  • Moon’s now-solidified magma ocean was studied to reveal new age
  • Study was led by the German Aerospace Center

The Moon may actually be 85 million years younger than previous believed as a new study on the natural satellite's magma ocean offers new insight into the age of Earth's closest celestial neighbour. It was earlier believed that the Moon may be 4.51 billion years old, formed nearly 60 million years after the formation of the solar system. However, a new study suggests that the Moon may have formed 4.425 billion years ago.

The Moon is believed to have been formed when the Earth was hit by Theia, a protoplanet nearly the size of Mars. The term protoplanet is used to refer to a large body of matter which orbits around a star or the Sun and believed to be slowly developing into a planet. No recorded signs of Theia were noted years after the clash. The impact led to the formation of the Moon, which at the time was covered by a gigantic ocean of magma.

In a research led by the German Aerospace Center, scientists used a new computer model to help determine how long it took for the magma ocean to cool down and crystallize. It was discovered that the process took nearly 200 million years to complete, leading to the formation of solid mantle rock. “The time scale is much longer than calculated in previous studies,” said study co-author Nicola Tosi. “Older models gave a solidification period of only 35 million years.”

This new development goes against earlier studies that dated the Moon back to 4.51 billion years, claimed by a 2017 study led by researchers at University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). As the new data was revealed, the formation of the Moon is now expected to be around 4.425 billion years ago, making the satellite around 85 million years younger.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moon, Moon Age, Moon Formation, Moon 85 Million Years Younger, Earth, German Aerospace Center
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
OnePlus Buds to Offer 7-Hour Battery Life, Design Revealed
Microsoft Fixes a Critical Windows DNS Server Vulnerability That Could Let Attackers Steal Corporate Details

Related Stories

Moon May Be 85 Million Years Younger Than Previously Believed
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Design and Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  2. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. OnePlus Nord Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  4. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Launching in India on July 16
  5. Airtel, Vodafone Idea Collectively Lost 75 Lakh Subscribers in March: TRAI
  6. Realme Narzo 10A 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Model Launched in India
  7. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  8. OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earphones to Launch on July 21
  9. OnePlus Nord Teased to Come With a 4,115mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Fixes a Critical Windows DNS Server Vulnerability That Could Let Attackers Steal Corporate Details
  2. Moon May Be 85 Million Years Younger Than Previously Believed
  3. OnePlus Buds to Offer 7-Hour Battery Life, Design Revealed
  4. Xiaomi Phone With 100W Super Charge Turbo Reportedly Enters Mass Production, August Launch Tipped
  5. Huawei UK Ban: US Pressure Mounts on Europe to Follow Suit
  6. Apple EU Tax Case: Judgement Day Today
  7. Google Giving Preference to YouTube Over Competition in Search Results: Report
  8. China App Store Sees Over 2,500 Games Removed After Loophole Shuts: Sensor Tower
  9. Sony SRS-XB43, SRS-XB33, SRS-XB23 Extra Bass Wireless Speakers Launched in India, to Go on Sale From July 16
  10. Google Faces Lawsuit Over Tracking in Apps Even When Users Opted Out
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com