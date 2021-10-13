Technology News
loading

Spectacular Light Show Created in Sky Across US as Solar Storm Hits Earth

Solar storms are usually not powerful enough to be visible from areas other than the high-altitude areas around North or South poles.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 13 October 2021 15:43 IST
Spectacular Light Show Created in Sky Across US as Solar Storm Hits Earth

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Randy Halverson (@dakotalapse)

Solar storms carrying electrically charged plasma hit Earth's magnetic shield at astronomical speeds

Highlights
  • Solar storms are common space weather events
  • CMEs are made up of electrically charged plasma
  • This plasma travels outwards and can hit Earth's magnetic shield

A moderately strong solar storm hit Earth recently and created a spectacular light show that was visible from New York. This event took place as Earth entered a period of heightened solar activity. On October 11, a massive solar flare was spotted on the Earth-facing side of the Sun and it reached the planet on Monday. Solar activity increases and decreases every 11 years. 

Solar storms of this magnitude, G2 category, can affect satellites in orbit around Earth and can also disrupt power grids. Usually, solar storms are not powerful enough to be visible from areas other than the high-altitude areas around the north or south poles. But this storm was visible from New York, Wisconsin, and Washington state, Space.com reported.

On Monday, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warned that the solar storm could cause orientation irregularities in satellites and cause power grids to fluctuate. It then extended the alert to Tuesday but reduced the possible impact of the solar storm to fluctuations in weak power grids.

People in South Dakota in the US, including photographer Randy Halverson, were able to capture the incredible view of the aurora, a colourful light show in the sky caused by the solar storm, on Monday. These lights are created when particles from the Sun interact with gases in our atmosphere.

Auroras are often seen in areas near the north or south pole.

Solar storms are common space weather events as coronal mass ejections (CMEs) regularly happen from the Sun's atmosphere. CMEs are made up of electrically charged plasma and this plasma travels outwards and can hit Earth's magnetic shield. When this plasma hits the magnetic shield at astronomical speeds of up to 45 million mph, the charged particles move toward the poles releasing energy as colourful light.

The largest solar storm ever recorded hit Earth in 1859. The Carrington Event created an aurora that was visible even in areas much closer to the equator.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Solar Storm, New York, US
Venezuela's Largest Airport to Let Travellers Buy Tickets Using Bitcoin, Other Crypto-Assets
Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Said to Be Spotted in Hong Kong in Rare Appearance

Related Stories

Spectacular Light Show Created in Sky Across US as Solar Storm Hits Earth
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Now Official
  2. How to Watch IPL 2021 Cricket Matches Online
  3. Realme GT Neo 2 With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
  4. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review: Should OnePlus be Worried?
  5. Watch the Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ Teaser Trailer
  6. Mumbai the Least Happy City in the World to Buy a Home: Study
  7. CBDC Will Deny People Basic Ownership of Their Money: Edward Snowden
  8. Jeff Bezos 'Game' for Welcoming Back William Shatner With a Prank
  9. Shiba Inu Isn't the Only Dogecoin Competitor: Check Out More Wothy Ones
  10. Apple 'Unleashed' October Event Announced: MacBook Pros, AirPods Expected
#Latest Stories
  1. India Has Highest Number of Cryptocurrency Owners in the World at Over 10 Crore: Report
  2. Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ Teaser Trailer Teases ‘The End Is Coming’
  3. Apple MacBook Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch, Said to Feature Mini-LED Display
  4. Adobe Releases Chrome Extension to Edit PDFs Directly on Browser
  5. OnePlus 9RT With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Here Are Some Popular Chromebooks Deals in the Market Right Now
  7. These Popular Premium Laptop Deals Are a Few Great Options Right Now
  8. Here Are Some Gaming Laptop Deals Right Now
  9. Great Deals on Power Banks With 20,000mAh or Larger Capacity
  10. Salman Khan Announces NFT Collection With BollyCoin, a Marketplace Dedicated to Bollywood-Themed NFTs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com