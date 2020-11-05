Technology News
loading

Radio Burst From Within Milky Way May Help Solve Cosmic Mystery

The discovery marks the first time that astronomers have been able to directly trace the signal back to a source magnetar.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 5 November 2020 12:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Radio Burst From Within Milky Way May Help Solve Cosmic Mystery

Photo Credit: McGill University Graphic Design Team

An artist's impression of a magnetar in outburst showing complex magnetic field structure

Highlights
  • Magnetars are the most magnetic objects in the universe
  • On April 28, telescopes detected a bright FRB from within our Milky Way
  • TThey were able to pin down the source: Galactic magnetar SGR 1935+2154

Astrophysicists have detected a burst of cosmic radio waves within our solar system for the first time and identified its source, according to research published Wednesday that sheds new light on one of the mysteries of the Universe. 

The origin of powerful fast radio bursts (FRBs), intense flashes of radio emission that only last a few milliseconds, have puzzled scientists since they were first detected a little over a decade ago. 

They are typically extragalactic, meaning they originate outside our galaxy, but on April 28 this year, multiple telescopes detected a bright FRB from the same area within our Milky Way.  

Importantly, they were also able to pin down the source: Galactic magnetar SGR 1935+2154.

Magnetars, young neutron stars that are the most magnetic objects in the universe, have long been prime suspects in the hunt for the source of these radio bursts. 

But this discovery marks the first time that astronomers have been able to directly trace the signal back to a magnetar. 

Christopher Bochenek, whose Survey for Transient Astronomical Radio Emission 2 (STARE2) in the US was one of the teams to spot the burst, said that in approximately a millisecond the magnetar emitted as much energy as the Sun's radio waves do in 30 seconds. 

He said the burst was "so bright" that theoretically if you had a recording of the raw data from your mobile phone's 4G LTE receiver and knew what to look for, "you might have found this signal that came about halfway across the galaxy" in the phone data.

This energy was comparable to FRBs from outside the galaxy, he said, strengthening the case for magnetars to be the source of most extragalactic bursts. 

As many as 10,000 FRBs may occur every day, but these high-energy surges were only discovered in 2007. 

They have been the topic of heated debate ever since, with even small steps towards identifying their origin stirring major excitement for astronomers.

One problem is that the momentary flashes are difficult to pinpoint without knowing where to look.

Theories of their origins have ranged from catastrophic events like supernovas, to neutron stars, which are super-dense stellar fragments formed after the gravitational collapse of a star. 

There are even more exotic explanation, discounted by astronomers ,of extra-terrestrial signals. 

'Key puzzle'
The latest discovery, which was published in three papers in the journal Nature, was made by piecing together observations from space and ground based telescopes.

Both STARE2 and the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME) spotted the flare and attributed it to the magnetar. 

Later the same day, this region of the sky came into view of the extremely sensitive Five Hundred Meter Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) in China. 

Astronomers there were already keeping an eye on the magnetar, which had entered an "active phase" and was firing off X-ray and gamma ray bursts, according to Bing Zhang, a researcher at the University of Nevada and part of the team reporting on the discovery. 

FAST did not spot the FRB itself, but it did detect multiple X-ray bursts from the magnetar, he told a press briefing, raising new questions about why only one of the bursts was linked to an FRB.

In a Nature commentary Amanda Weltman and Anthony Walters, from the High Energy Physics, Cosmology and Astrophysics Theory Group at the University of Cape Town, said the link of the FRB to a magnetar "potentially solves a key puzzle".

But they said the findings also open up a range of new questions, including what mechanism would produce "such bright, yet rare, radio bursts with X-ray counterparts?"

"One promising possibility is that a flare from a magnetar collides with the surrounding medium and thereby generates a shock wave," they wrote, adding that the findings highlight the need for international cooperation in astronomy and the monitoring of different types of signals.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Magnetar, Radio burst, Milky Way
TikTok Ban: US Judge Unsure if He Has Grounds to Issue New Injunction
Redmi Note 9 Smartphone With 120Hz Display, AdaptiveSync Support Tipped

Related Stories

Radio Burst From Within Milky Way May Help Solve Cosmic Mystery
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Disappearing Messages Feature Launched: All You Need to Know
  2. Redmi Note 9 Smartphone With 120Hz Display, AdaptiveSync Support Tipped
  3. Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition With Core i3 Processor Launched in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy M21 Getting One UI 2.5 Core Update in India: Report
  5. Sony A8H OLED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,79,990
  6. Mi TV 4A 43 Horizon Edition Review
  7. Reliance Jio Phone Users Get Three New All-in-One Prepaid Annual Plans
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Enters 'Finale' Week: Best Deals and Offers
  9. Airtel Starts Giving Free YouTube Premium Subscription for 3 Months
  10. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Begins November 8: Top Deals on Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. MacBook Models Based on Apple Silicon to Launch Q2 2021: Report
  2. Lenovo K12 Note With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Messages Starts Rolling Out Text Scheduling Feature: Report
  4. Acer Enduro N3 Rugged Laptop With IP53 Rating, 13-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  5. Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 Key Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Run on KaiOS
  6. LG’s Upcoming Experimental Smartphone Might Be Called LG Rollable
  7. Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition With 10th-Gen Intel Core i3 Processor, 8GB RAM Launched in India
  8. Sony A8H 4K HDR OLED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,79,990
  9. Xiaomi’s Mi Smart Upgrade Scheme Offers Up to 70 Percent Assured Buyback on Smartphones, Starts at Rs. 399
  10. WhatsApp Disappearing Messages Feature Launched, Rollout to Be Completed in November
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com