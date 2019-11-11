Technology News
loading

Mercury to Make Rare Pass Across the Sun Today: Here's How to Watch

Mercury won't pass the sun until 2032 after today.

By | Updated: 11 November 2019 14:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mercury to Make Rare Pass Across the Sun Today: Here's How to Watch

Photo Credit: NASA

The last time Mercury passed the Sun was in 2016

Highlights
  • Mercury will be passing the Sun today
  • Mercury transit time starts at 4:35am PST
  • Mercury crossing the Sun is a rare occurence

Mercury, the closest planet to the Sun, will pass between Earth and the star on November 11. The stellar show only happens about 13 times in a century and will happen the next time in 2032. It's a rare transit when the planet is visible while it moves against the Sun's surface, and shouldn't be missed at any cost. This time around, people in South America, North America, Europe, and Africa will be able to witness the action.

Mercury and Venus are the only two planets we can get to see crossing the Sun from Earth. Venus transits are even rarer and won't happen until 2117. As Mercury moves across the Sun, it causes a slight drop in the Sun's brightness, letting scientists search for more planets that orbit distant stars.

Mercury passing Sun time

If you're in India, you're in for a bit of a disappointment though. The transit of Mercury won't be visible from Australia and most of Asia and Alaska. However, you can still catch a live feed of the spectacle. Mercury's transit will last for around five and a half hours, starting at 4:35am PST (6:05pm IST on Monday). The last time this cosmic event occurred was back in 2016.

Mercury transit Sun live stream

Mercury will appear as an extremely small dark spot, moving across the desk of the Sun. NASA recommends using "proper safety equipment" to enjoy the view. Since Mercury is tiny, people will need binoculars or a telescope fitted with a Sun filter. NASA warns that looking at the Sun directly or without proper protection can lead to some serious eye damage.

In case you don't have the proper gear, NASA will stream 'near-real-time' images of the Sun from its Solar Dynamic Observatory throughout the transit. But if you're in the US, you absolutely shouldn't miss it as this is the last time Mercury's transit will be visible from the US until 2049.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mercury and Sun, NASA
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Woody Allen and Amazon Studios Reach Settlement in $68 Million Lawsuit Over Breach of Contract
Honor Smartphones
Mercury to Make Rare Pass Across the Sun Today: Here's How to Watch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. YouTube Responds to New Terms That Can Ban ‘Non-Commercially Viable’ Creators
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro Leak Tips Dual Hole-Punch Display Design, Quad Cameras
  3. Google Maps Finally Lets Users Edit Their Public Profiles via the App
  4. How to Watch Mercury Make Its Rare Pass Across the Sun Today
  5. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  6. All You Need to Know About Rick and Morty Season 4
  7. Poco F2 Case Leaks, Tips a Design Similar to Redmi K20 Series
  8. IT Ministry Said to Have Found Gaps in WhatsApp Reply on Spyware Issue
  9. Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Now Getting MIUI 11 Update in India
  10. Which Is the Best Camera Phone in India?
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco F2 Case Leaks On Spigen’s Website, Tipping Design Similar to Redmi K20 Series
  2. Mercury to Make Rare Pass Across the Sun Today: Here's How to Watch
  3. Woody Allen and Amazon Studios Reach Settlement in $68 Million Lawsuit Over Breach of Contract
  4. Britain's KSI Edges Paul as YouTubers' Fight Show a Hit
  5. iPhone 11 Pro Max Beats Pixel 4 XL in App Speed Comparison, iPhone 11 Races Ahead in Battery Test: Video
  6. Asus ROG Phone 2 Update Brings Slide Gesture Support to AirTriggers; Android 10 Beta Programme Kicks Off
  7. YouTube Can Ban Creators That Aren’t ‘Commercially Viable’, but It Says It’s ‘Not Changing’
  8. Google Maps Finally Lets Users Edit Their Public Profiles via the App
  9. Pixel 4's Compact, Self-Adjusting Google Assistant UI Arrives on Older Pixel Phones: Reports
  10. OnePlus 8 Pro Prototype Leak Tips Dual Hole-Punch Display Design, Quad Rear Camera Setup With a ToF Sensor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.