Technology News
loading

Mercury-Bound Spacecraft Swings by Earth, Beams Back Pictures

It was the first of nine planetary gravity assists — and the only one involving Earth — on the spacecraft’s seven-year journey to Mercury.

By Associated Press | Updated: 11 April 2020 11:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mercury-Bound Spacecraft Swings by Earth, Beams Back Pictures

Photo Credit: Twitter/ ESA

The gravity tug from Earth slowed BepiColombo and put it on a course closer to the sun

Highlights
  • BepiColombo spacecraft passed within 8,000 miles of Earth
  • It was the first of nine planetary gravity assists
  • The spacecraft should reach Mercury in 2025

A Mercury-bound spacecraft swooped past Earth on Friday, tweaking its roundabout path to the solar system's smallest and innermost planet. Launched one and a half years ago, Europe and Japan's BepiColombo spacecraft passed within 8,000 miles (12,700 kilometres) of Earth. The closest approach occurred over the South Atlantic, with telescopes in Chile catching a glimpse of the speeding spacecraft.

The gravity tug from Earth slowed BepiColombo and put it on a course closer to the sun.

It was the first of nine planetary gravity assists — and the only one involving Earth — on the spacecraft's seven-year journey to Mercury. The spacecraft — comprised of two scientific orbiters — should reach Mercury in 2025, after swinging twice past Venus and six times past Mercury itself. The next flyby will be at Venus in October.

Before leaving Earth's vicinity, BepiColombo beamed back black-and-white pictures of the home planet. The spacecraft holds three GoPro-type cameras.

"These selfies from space are humbling, showing our planet, the common home that we share, in one of the most troubling and uncertain periods many of us have gone through,” Gunther Hasinger, the European Space Agency's science director, said via Twitter.

The space agency's control center in Germany had fewer staff than usual for Friday's operation because of the coronavirus pandemic. The ground controllers sat far apart as they monitored the flyby. Data from the flyby will be used to calibrate the spacecraft's science instruments.

Scientists hope to learn more about the origin and composition of Mercury, once the European and Japanese orbiters separate and begin their own circling of the scorched planet.

Mercury is the least explored of our solar system's four rocky planets. It's just a little bigger than our moon and circles the sun in just 88 days.

The spacecraft is named after Italian mathematician and engineer Giuseppe “Bepi” Colombo, who devised the use of planetary flybys for Mercury encounters. He died in 1984.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mercury, BepiColombo, European Space Agency
US Firm to Assist IIT Kanpur Startup in Development of Low-Cost Ventilators

Related Stories

Mercury-Bound Spacecraft Swings by Earth, Beams Back Pictures
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Which Is the Best 4K Smart TV Under Rs. 30,000 in India Right Now?
  2. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  3. Xiaomi Mi TV 4X vs Vu Cinema TV
  4. Apple, Google Partner to Enable COVID-19 Contact Tracing Tech
  5. Singapore Stops Teachers Using Zoom App After 'Very Serious Incidents'
  6. Zomato Starts Grocery Delivery Service in Over 80 Cities Amid Lockdown
  7. The Best Family Movies on Streaming in India
  8. PUBG Mobile Season 13 May Be Called Toy Playground
  9. OnePlus 8 Series Design Details Confirmed Ahead of April 14 Launch
  10. Huawei Smart Screen X65 Television With Pop-Up Camera Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. LG Style 3 With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 845 SoC Launched: Specifications, Features
  2. Mercury-Bound Spacecraft Swings by Earth, Beams Back Pictures
  3. US Firm to Assist IIT Kanpur Startup in Development of Low-Cost Ventilators
  4. US Agencies Back Revoking Ability of China Telecom to Operate in US
  5. Amazon Building Its Own Lab for Employee COVID-19 Tests
  6. COVID-19: Apple, Google Partner on Contact Tracing Tech via APIs, Bluetooth
  7. Facebook Sues Indian Techie for Running Deceptive Ads, Fake News on Coronavirus
  8. PUBG Mobile Season 13 Reportedly Called Toy Playground, Royale Pass Details Leaked
  9. Apple TV+ Offering Free Access to Some Original Shows for Limited Period
  10. Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pulled From Chinese Platforms After Hong Kong Protest
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com