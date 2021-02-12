Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • 'Matrix' Style Bracelets May Turn Humans Into Batteries by Converting Body Heat Into Energy

'Matrix'-Style Bracelets May Turn Humans Into Batteries by Converting Body Heat Into Energy

US researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder have created a gadget that harvests body heat and converts it into energy.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 February 2021 12:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
'Matrix'-Style Bracelets May Turn Humans Into Batteries by Converting Body Heat Into Energy

Photo Credit: Science Advances

Design and fabrication of the TEG

Highlights
  • Tech-lovers could power their own watches or fitness trackers
  • The idea will sound familiar to lovers of the iconic film, The Matrix
  • The devices generate about 1 volt of energy per square centimetre of skin

In a move that will give chills to fans of the dystopian movie The Matrix, scientists have developed a wearable device that could use the human body to replace batteries.

Echoing world-domineering robots' use of enslaved humans in the 1999 cyberpunk movie, US researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder have created an environmentally-friendly gadget that harvests body heat and converts it into energy.

Tech-lovers could power their own watches or fitness trackers by wearing a stretchy ring or bracelet containing thermoelectric chips that convert heat into electrical energy, according to research published in the journal Science Advances.

 

The idea will sound familiar to lovers of the iconic film, starring Keanu Reeves, where humans are trapped in the Matrix, a simulated reality, while hooked up to machines to provide electrical power for robots that have taken over the world.

"(Thermoelectric devices) can provide continuous power to wearable devices and could potentially replace batteries in the future," said the paper's senior author, Jianliang Xiao, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in emailed comments.

"We hope this technology could, at least partially, solve the pollution problems of electronic waste," he said, adding the tool is fully recyclable.

The devices generate about 1 volt of energy per square centimetre of skin covered.

While more research is needed to increase the amount of power produced and allow for mass production, the gadgets could be on sale in five to 10 years, Xiao said.

"Just don't tell the robots," the university said in a statement. "We don't want them getting any ideas."

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Matrix
Google Photos Getting Updated Video Editor on Android, Pixel-Exclusive Features for Google One Subscribers
Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ Wireless Earphones Launched, Priced at Rs. 2,999

Related Stories

'Matrix'-Style Bracelets May Turn Humans Into Batteries by Converting Body Heat Into Energy
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Approached Pinterest in Recent Months About Potential Deal: Report
  2. Google Photos Bringing Pixel-Exclusive Features to Google One Subscribers
  3. Koo App "Leaking Users' Personal Data," Claims French Hacker
  4. Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 With 4,000mAh Batteries Launched in India
  5. Realme Narzo 30 Pro Specifications, Images Leak via Purported Listing
  6. WhatsApp Testing Log Out Feature for Better Multi-Device Support: Report
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Rumoured to Have a 4,500mAh Battery
  9. Samsung Galaxy M62, Galaxy A32 4G, Galaxy A52 Support Pages Go Live
  10. Here’s How to Download Your TikTok Videos
#Latest Stories
  1. Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Casts Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Rhys Ifans, Sonoya Mizuno
  2. Moto E6i With Tiger SC9863A SoC, 3,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ Wireless Earphones Launched, Priced at Rs. 2,999
  4. 'Matrix'-Style Bracelets May Turn Humans Into Batteries by Converting Body Heat Into Energy
  5. Google Photos Getting Updated Video Editor on Android, Pixel-Exclusive Features for Google One Subscribers
  6. Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd Becomes a Rare Female Billionaire Following IPO
  7. Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer Coming February 14. Here's a Teaser for the Trailer
  8. Bitcoin Climbs to All-Time High as Wall Street Player BNY Mellon Jumps on Cryptocurrency Bandwagon
  9. Instagram Blocks Robert F. Kennedy Jr Over COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation
  10. Samsung Galaxy M62, Galaxy A32 4G, Galaxy A52 Support Pages Go Live; Galaxy A52 5G May Feature 120Hz Display
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com