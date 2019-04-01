Technology News

Mars Still Has Active Deep Groundwater, Scientists Claim

, 01 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mars Still Has Active Deep Groundwater, Scientists Claim

Photo Credit: NASA/ JPL-Caltech

Deep groundwater could still be active on Mars and be the origin of surface streams in some near-equatorial areas of the "Red Planet", researchers suggest.

The researchers at University of Southern California (USC) have determined that groundwater likely exists in a broader geographical area than just the poles of Mars and contended that there is an active system, as deep as 750 metres, from which groundwater comes to the surface through cracks in the specific craters they analysed.

The team studied the characteristics of Mars' Recurrent Slope Linea, which are akin to dried, short streams of water that appear on some crater walls on Mars.

Scientists previously thought these features were affiliated with surface water flow or close subsurface water flow, said research scientist Essam Heggy at USC.

The team found similarities between the groundwater moving mechanisms in the Sahara and on Mars.

"Groundwater is strong evidence for the past similarity between Mars and Earth - it suggest they have a similar evolution, to some extent," Heggy said.

He noted that this deep source of groundwater is the most convincing evidence of similarities between the two planets - it suggest both may have had wet periods long enough to create such an active groundwater system.

"Understanding Mars' evolution is crucial for understanding our own Earth's long-term evolution and groundwater is a key element in this process," Heggy said.

Heggy explained that fractures within some of Mars' craters, enabled water springs to rise up to the surface as a result of pressure deep below. These springs leaked onto the surface, generating the sharp and distinct linear features found on the walls of these craters.

They also provide an explanation on how these water features fluctuate with seasonality on Mars.

The study suggests that groundwater might be deeper than previously thought in areas where such streams are observed on Mars.

For the study, forthcoming in the Nature Geoscience journal, the team used hi-resolution optical images and modelling to study the walls of large impact craters on Mars. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mars
Huawei P30 Pro Amazon Listing Tips P30 May Not Launch in India
Gmail Gets Email Scheduling Feature, Better Smart Compose, and Native Actions
Pricee
Mars Still Has Active Deep Groundwater, Scientists Claim
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Infinix Hot S3X
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Update for Android Brings Forwarding Information: How It Works
  2. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta Update
  3. PAN Card Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Extended by 6 Months
  4. YouTuber PewDiePie, Defeated By T-Series, Calls Indians 'Poo Brains'
  5. Game of Thrones Season 8 Will Be Simulcast on Hotstar in India
  6. Poco F1 Discount, Re. 1 Flash Sale, and Other Offers in Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival
  7. Play Snake on Your Google Maps App This April Fools' Day
  8. Friends Now Streaming on Netflix in India, as It Leaves Hotstar
  9. Realme U1 Price in India Slashed Again, Now Starts at Rs. 9,999
  10. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.