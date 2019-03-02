Technology News

Mars Once Had a Vast Underground Water System, Claims New Research

, 02 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mars Once Had a Vast Underground Water System, Claims New Research

Photo Credit: NASA/ JPL-Caltech

Data collected by NASA and ESA probes provide first geological evidence for a groundwater system on Mars

Highlights

  • Images of craters show there likey once were underground lakes on Mars
  • Researchers have published a study in the Journal of Geophysical Research
  • They also saw signs of minerals such as clay on Mars

Scientists say images of craters taken by European and American space probes show there likely once was a planet-wide system of underground lakes on Mars.

Data collected by NASA and ESA probes orbiting the red planet provide the first geological evidence for an ancient Martian groundwater system, according to a study by researchers in Italy and the Netherlands published in the Journal of Geophysical Research.

Francesco Salese, one of the scientists involved, said in an email Friday that the findings confirm earlier models and smaller-scale studies, and that the underground lakes may have been connected to each other.

The notion of water on Mars has long fascinated scientists because of the possibility that the planet may have once harbored similar conditions to those that allowed life to develop on Earth. Patches of ice previously spotted on Mars provide tantalizing hints of a watery past for the arid world.

Researchers said flow channels, pool-shaped valleys and fan-shaped sediment deposits seen in dozens of kilometers-deep craters in Mars' northern hemisphere would have needed water to form.

Co-author Gian Gabriele Ori said an ocean some scientists speculate Mars may once have had between three and four billion years ago could even have been connected to the underground lakes.

The researchers also saw signs of minerals such as clay on Mars that would have required long periods of exposure to water to form. Ralf Jaumann, a planetary scientist at the German Aerospace Center who wasn't directly involved in the study, said such sites are a good starting point for future Mars landers to search for signs of ancient life.

However Jack Mustard, a professor of geological sciences at Brown University who also wasn't part of the study, questioned the paper's claims, saying he didn't see evidence of underground lakes in the data.

"But I am probably just a skeptical Martian," he added.

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Further reading: Mars, NASA, ESA
Tesla's Store-Shuttering Strategy Raises Questions Over the Future of Solar Business
Lyft Outlines IPO Plans That May Pay Big for Some of Its Drivers
Pricee
Mars Once Had a Vast Underground Water System, Claims New Research
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Y2
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 First Impressions
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 675 Launched in India
  3. Samsung Brings Bixby Button Remapping Support to Older Flagships
  4. Samsung Galaxy S10 Phones to Ship With Pre-Applied Screen Protectors
  5. Samsung Galaxy M30 India Launch Set for Today: All You Need to Know
  6. Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A10 Debut in India
  7. OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T to Get Android Pie Update Soon, Company Reassures
  8. Realme 3 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of Its March 4 Launch in India
  9. Redmi Note 7 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. Asus Reveals List of Phones Expected to Get Android 9 Pie in 2019
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.