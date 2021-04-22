Technology News
loading

NASA Extracts Breathable Oxygen From Thin Martian Air

The unprecedented extraction of oxygen was achieved by an experimental device aboard Perseverance.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 April 2021 10:04 IST
NASA Extracts Breathable Oxygen From Thin Martian Air

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Technicians in the clean room carefully lowering MOXIE instrument into the belly of Perseverance rover

Highlights
  • MOXIE is short for Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment
  • In its first activation MOXIE produced about 5 grams of oxygen
  • The instrument works through electrolysis

NASA has logged another extraterrestrial first on its latest mission to Mars: converting carbon dioxide from the Martian atmosphere into pure, breathable oxygen, the US space agency said on Wednesday.

The unprecedented extraction of oxygen, literally out of thin air on Mars, was achieved Tuesday by an experimental device aboard Perseverance, a six-wheeled science rover that landed on the Red Planet February 18 after a seven-month journey from Earth.

In its first activation, the toaster-sized instrument dubbed MOXIE, short for Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment, produced about 5 grams of oxygen, equivalent to roughly 10 minutes' worth of breathing for an astronaut, NASA said.

Although the initial output was modest, the feat marked the first experimental extraction of a natural resources from the environment of another planet for direct use by humans.

"MOXIE isn't just the first instrument to produce oxygen on another world," Trudy Kortes, director of technology demonstrations within NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate, said in a statement. She called it the first technology of its kind to help future missions "live off the land" of another planet.

The instrument works through electrolysis, which uses extreme heat to separate oxygen atoms from molecules of carbon dioxide, which accounts for about 95 percent of the atmosphere on Mars.

The remaining 5 percent of Mars' atmosphere, which is only about 1 percent as dense Earth's, consists primarily of molecular nitrogen and argon. Oxygen exists on Mars in negligible trace amounts.

But an abundant supply is considered critical to eventual human exploration of the Red Planet, both as a sustainable source of breathable air for astronauts and as a necessary ingredient for rocket fuel to fly them home.

The volumes required for launching rockets into space from Mars are particularly daunting.

According to NASA, getting four astronauts off the Martian surface would take about 15,000 pounds (7 metric tons) of rocket fuel, combined with 55,000 pounds (25 metric tons) of oxygen.

Transporting a one-ton oxygen-conversion machine to Mars is more practical than trying to haul 25 tons of oxygen in tanks from Earth, MOXIE principal investigator Michael Hecht, of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said in NASA's news release.

Astronauts living and working on Mars would require perhaps one metric ton of oxygen between them to last an entire year, Hecht said.

MOXIE is designed to generate up to 10 grams per hour as a proof of concept, and scientists plan to run the machine at least another nine times over the next two years under different conditions and speeds, NASA said.

The first oxygen conversion run came a day after NASA achieved the historic first controlled powered flight of an aircraft on another planet with a successful takeoff and landing of a miniature robot helicopter on Mars.

Like MOXIE, the twin-rotor chopper dubbed Ingenuity hitched a ride to Mars with Perseverance, whose primary mission is to search for fossilised traces of ancient microbes that may have flourished on Mars billions of years ago.

© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Perseverance, Mars
Facebook, WhatsApp Probe: Delhi High Court Likely to Pronounce Verdict on CCI Inquiry Today

Related Stories

NASA Extracts Breathable Oxygen From Thin Martian Air
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Best Crime Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  2. COVID-19 Vaccination for 18+ Aged Indians Begins May 1: How to Register
  3. Money Heist Season 5, The Witcher Season 2 Slated for Second Half of 2021
  4. The Best Thriller Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  5. Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) Launched in India
  6. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  7. Discord Said to End Sale Talks With Microsoft, Plans to Be Standalone Company
  8. OnePlus Watch Goes on Sale in India for First Time Today
  9. Realme X7 Max Specifications Leaked, Could Be Rebranded Realme X7 Pro Ultra
  10. Sony Bravia X75 Ultra-HD HDR Smart Android TV Series Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Tweaks Advertising Tools Ahead of Apple's Privacy Changes
  2. NASA Extracts Breathable Oxygen From Thin Martian Air
  3. Facebook, WhatsApp Probe: Delhi High Court Likely to Pronounce Verdict on CCI Inquiry Today
  4. iPad Pro, iMac, AirTag, More: Check Out Price in India for Everything Apple Launched at ‘Spring Loaded’
  5. Realme 8 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Google Chrome Receives Security Fix Update for Windows, Mac, Linux Devices
  7. Realme X7 Max Specifications, Colour Options Surface Online; Could Be Rebranded Realme X7 Pro Ultra
  8. Bowers & Wilkins PI7, PI5 TWS Earbuds With Qualcomm aptX Technology Launched
  9. Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition Confirmed to Have MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, All-New Heat Dissipation System
  10. Dogecoin Price Slumps After Hashtag-Fuelled Surge to Record High
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com