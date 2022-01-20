Technology News
loading

Life on Mars: NASA's Curiosity Rover Finds Intriguing Carbon Signatures on the Red Planet

Scientists are being cautious and aren't assuming a direct connection yet between the discovery and actual life on Mars.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 20 January 2022 14:10 IST
Life on Mars: NASA's Curiosity Rover Finds Intriguing Carbon Signatures on the Red Planet

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Curiosity has been collecting powdered rock samples on Mars

Highlights
  • Carbon is a key element on Earth
  • The carbon signature may hold vital information about Mars' environment
  • Scientists, however, are being cautious

NASA said its Curiosity rover, looking for signs of life on Mars' Gale Crater, has found intriguing carbon signatures. While this is no definite suggestion that Curiosity has found proof of ancient microbial life, it does, however, suggest its possibility. The rover has been collecting powdered rock samples on the Red Planet's surface. When scientists analysed them, they found several of the samples were rich in a type of carbon that is associated with biological processes on Earth, the space agency said. Carbon is a key element on Earth and could hold vital information about the Martian environment.

Scientists do not want to get ahead of themselves and are maintaining that they are yet to find conclusive supporting evidence of life — such as sedimentary rock formations produced by ancient bacteria or diversity of complex organic molecules formed by life on Mars. They also caution that the two planets are very different and Earth examples should not be extrapolated to Mars.

Curiosity scientists published their findings in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal on January 18. In this paper, the scientists have offered several explanations for the “unusual carbon signals” they detected. In a blog post, NASA said the biological explanation in the paper is inspired by life on Earth. Two other hypotheses offer non-biological explanations. One of them says the carbon signature could have been a result of interaction between ultraviolet light and carbon dioxide gas. The other suggests that the carbon could have been left behind from a rare event hundreds of millions of years ago when the solar system passed through a giant molecular cloud.

“We're finding things on Mars that are tantalizingly interesting, but we would really need more evidence to say we've identified life,” said Paul Mahaffy, who served as a principal investigator of a chemistry lab aboard Curiosity until his retirement in December 2021. “So we're looking at what else could have caused the carbon signature we're seeing, if not life.”

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Mars, Curiosity, NASA Curiosity, NASA Mars
Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
Tom Brady's NFT Platform Autograph Raises $170 Million in Fresh Capital

Related Stories

Life on Mars: NASA's Curiosity Rover Finds Intriguing Carbon Signatures on the Red Planet
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Wordle: How to Play, Strategies, Tips and Tricks
  2. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  3. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals Still Available
  4. iQoo 9 Pro Indian Variant Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  5. OnePlus Nord Series Phone Priced Under Rs. 20,000 Tipped to Launch in Q3
  6. Traders’ Body Invites Amazon, Flipkart to Discuss E-Commerce Issues
  7. Vivo T1 India Launch, Variants Tipped
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Review: Wait for a Price Drop
  9. Lenovo Launches a New Windows 11 Tablet, Convertible for Students
  10. Giant Asteroid Flies by Earth: Here's How People Are Reacting to It
#Latest Stories
  1. Panasonic Lumix BS1H Full-Frame Box-Style Camera With 24.2-Megapixel Sensor Launched in India
  2. Lucky Solo Ethereum Miner Bags $540,000 as Reward After Mining Entire Block
  3. WWE 2K22 Release Date Set for March, to Star Rey Mysterio on Cover
  4. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Design, Specifications Spotted on TENAA Ahead of Launch
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Invited by Indian Traders’ Body to Discuss E-Commerce Issues
  6. Big Tech: Bills Targeting Google, Facebook, More Firms to Go Before US Senate Panel
  7. Microsoft's $68.7-Billion Purchase of Activision Blizzard Could Shake Up Gaming
  8. Google Labs Appoints Team for Research Work on Blockchain Tech
  9. Twitter Must Reveal Measures on Online Hate, French Court Rules
  10. Amazon to Open First-Ever Fashion Store Where Algorithms Suggest What to Try On
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com