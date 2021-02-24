Technology News
loading

Mars Rover Perseverance Carried Secret Binary Code Message on Its Parachute

Systems engineer Ian Clark used a binary code to spell out “Dare Mighty Things.”

By Associated Press | Updated: 24 February 2021 12:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mars Rover Perseverance Carried Secret Binary Code Message on Its Parachute

Photo Credit: NASA JPL

GPS coordinates for the mission's headquarters at the JPL were also included in Perseverance parachute

Highlights
  • Only about six people knew about the encoded message
  • They waited until parachute images came back before putting out a teaser
  • It took just a few hours for space fans to figure it out

The huge parachute used by NASA's Perseverance rover to land on Mars contained a secret message, thanks to a puzzle lover on the spacecraft team.

Systems engineer Ian Clark used a binary code to spell out “Dare Mighty Things” in the orange and white strips of the 70-foot (21-metre) parachute. He also included the GPS coordinates for the mission's headquarters at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

Clark, a crossword hobbyist, came up with the idea two years ago. Engineers wanted an unusual pattern in the nylon fabric to know how the parachute was oriented during descent. Turning it into a secret message was “super fun", he said Tuesday.

Only about six people knew about the encoded message before Thursday's landing, according to Clark. They waited until the parachute images came back before putting out a teaser during a televised news conference on Monday.

It took just a few hours for space fans to figure it out, Clark said. Next time, he noted, “I''ll have to be a little bit more creative.”

“Dare Mighty Things” — a line from President Theodore Roosevelt — is a mantra at JPL and adorns many of the centre's walls. The trick was “trying to come up with a way of encoding it but not making it too obvious," Clark said.

As for the GPS coordinates, the spot is 10 feet (3 metres) from the entrance to JPL's visitor centre.

Another added touch not widely known until touchdown: Perseverance bears a plaque depicting all five of NASA's Mars rovers in increasing size over the years — similar to the family car decals seen on Earth.

Deputy project manager Matt Wallace promises more so-called hidden Easter eggs. They should be visible once Perseverance's 7-foot (2-metre) arm is deployed in a few days and starts photographing under the vehicle, and again when the rover is driving in a couple weeks.

“Definitely, definitely should keep a good lookout,” he urged.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, JPL, Perseverance parachute
Amazon Fab Phones Fest, Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza 2021 Sales: Best Offers on Top Smartphones Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Nine New Photos Tease Marvel’s Next Disney+ Series

Related Stories

Mars Rover Perseverance Carried Secret Binary Code Message on Its Parachute
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A India Prices Leak
  2. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A Debut in India: All You Need to Know
  3. Realme Buds Air 2 True Wireless Earphones With ANC Launched in India
  4. Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, Surface Hub 2S 85-Inch Now Available in India
  5. Moto G30, Moto G10 Tipped to Launch in India Next Month
  6. Amazon, Flipkart Sales: Best Offers on Top Mobile Phones
  7. Spotify Will Soon Be Available in Hindi, 11 More Indian Languages
  8. OnePlus Nord Getting OxygenOS 10.5.11 Update With January Security Patch
  9. TCL Launches New Wired and Wireless Headphone Range in India
  10. HP Launches New Pavilion Laptops With 11th-Gen Intel Core Chips in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Lite Gets Updated With Dedicated Reels Tab in India to Show Short-Form Videos
  2. PUBG Mobile 2 Could Release as Soon as Next Week, India Launch Uncertain
  3. RBI Has 'Major Concerns' Over Cryptocurrencies, Says Governor Shaktikanta Das
  4. Lionsgate Play’s First Indian Original Is a Remake of Casual, Led by Lara Dutta and Prateik Babbar
  5. Hyundai to Replace Battery Systems in 82,000 Electric Cars Globally in $900-Million Recall
  6. Vivo V20 SE Price in India Slashed by Rs. 1,000: Specifications, Availability
  7. Noise Buds Solo TWS Earphones With Hybrid ANC Launched in India, Noise Buds Pop With ENC Announced
  8. Haier K-Series 4K HDR Android TVs Launched in India, Priced Starting at Rs. 51,490
  9. WandaVision’s ‘Agatha All Along’ Song Out on Spotify, Apple Music, Others
  10. Samsung Galaxy M62 to Launch in Malaysia on March 3, Could Be Rebranded Galaxy F62
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com