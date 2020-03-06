Technology News
loading

NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Its Highest-Resolution Panorama of Mars

The panorama showcases the Glen Torridon region of Mars.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 6 March 2020 18:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Its Highest-Resolution Panorama of Mars

Photo Credit: NASA

The Mars panorama is composed of more than 1,000 images taken by rover

Highlights
  • Sharpest-ever panorama of Mars' surface released by NASA
  • Images for panorama were taken November 24-December 1
  • First high-resolution photo of Mars' surface was released in 2013

NASA's Curiosity rover that landed on Mars in 2012, on Wednesday released its sharpest-ever panorama of the Martian surface. The panorama image is composed of more than 1,000 images and was captured by the rover between November 24 and December 1, last year. As announced by the American space agency, the latest image is the highest resolution panorama (at 1.8 billion pixels) of Mars that is available right now. The image was shared on NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory website.

According to a note, the panorama showcases the Glen Torridon region of Mars that the Curiosity rover captured at the time it was exploring. The image not only reveals the grainy surface of Mars but also of the rover, captured by another lens of the rover. You can view the billion-pixel panorama of Mars on NASA's website.

The photos for the panorama were taken by rover's Mast Camera (also known as Mastcam) with the help of its medium-angle lens. To ensure consistent lighting, the Mastcam took photos between 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm local Mars time for four days.

NASA also added the photos were taken while scientists at NASA were on Thanksgiving holiday. "While many on our team were at home enjoying turkey, Curiosity produced this feast for the eyes," said Ashwin Vasavada of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory who leads the rover mission. "This is the first time during the mission we've dedicated our operations to a stereo 360-degree panorama," Vasavada added.

The news was also shared on rover's official Twitter handle on March 5. The post that was shared with a video explained specific areas captured by the Curiosity Rover. "Over the holidays, I took a series of high-res photos of my hometown on Mars," it said.

The first billion-pixel panorama of Mars was shared by the Curiosity Rover in 2013. At the time, photos of the planet's Rocknest area were released.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Mars 2020 Rover, Mars 2020, Mars, Curiosity Rover
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
Facebook, Google Ask San Francisco Staff to Work From Home as Coronavirus Spreads
Facebook Removes Trump Ad Disguised as Census Message

Related Stories

NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Its Highest-Resolution Panorama of Mars
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Variants and Colour Options Tipped in New Leak
  2. Oppo Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Debut With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras
  3. Redmi Said to Use 5G MediaTek Processor in Mid-Range Phone
  4. Jio Seeks Data Price Hiked to Rs. 20 per GB Over 6 Months
  5. Realme 6 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  6. Oppo Watch Debuts With Apple Watch-Like Design, Curved AMOLED Display
  7. Vivo S6 With 5G Support May Launch in March: Report
  8. Infinix S5 Pro With Pop-Up Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Realme 6 Review
  10. PhonePe, Swiggy Amongst Entities Affected Due to Yes Bank Update
#Latest Stories
  1. New Research Claims Our Understanding of Universe Could Be Wrong
  2. Jio Fiber Subscriber Base for December Grows Marginally to 86 Lakh Subscribers: TRAI
  3. Samsung to Shift Some Smartphone Production to Vietnam Due to Coronavirus
  4. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Early Access Sale Allows Buyers to Reserve the Phones: All You Need to Know
  5. 12.9-Inch iPad Pro, MacBook Pro With Mini-LED Displays to Launch by 2020-End: Report
  6. Oppo Watch With Curved AMOLED Display, eSIM Support Launched: All You Need to Know
  7. DuckDuckGo Shares List of Web Trackers That Gather User Data
  8. Oppo Find X2 Pro Tops DxOMark Camera Ranking With 124 Overall Score, Surpasses Mi 10 Pro
  9. Coronavirus Impact: After AWS, Spotify Reschedules India Event
  10. Google Assistant to Soon Bid Goodbye to John Legend's Voice
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.