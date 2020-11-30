Technology News
loading

Lunar Eclipse 2020: How to Watch Chandra Grahan Live in India Today

Lunar Eclipse November 2020 isn’t likely to be visible in India, though you can watch it in the country through livestreams happening on YouTube.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 November 2020 13:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Lunar Eclipse 2020: How to Watch Chandra Grahan Live in India Today

This will be the last lunar eclipse of 2020

Highlights
  • Today’s lunar eclipse will be the penumbral one
  • It will be maximum at 3:12pm IST
  • Lunar eclipse 2020 will be the fourth lunar eclipse of the year

Lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan is appearing in the skies today. It will be the fourth and the last eclipse of 2020. The latest lunar eclipse is not likely to be visible in India. However, it will be seen in many parts of Europe as well as Australia, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, and Arctic — along with some parts of Asia. The eclipse will be a penumbral lunar eclipse, which means that it will appear when the Moon moves through the faint outer part of Earth's shadow, known as the penumbra.

Lunar eclipse 2020: What is a penumbral lunar eclipse?

Lunar eclipses are generally of three different types, namely total, partial, and penumbral. The one that's appearing today is the penumbral one. A penumbral lunar eclipse, which is known as Upchaya Chandra Grahan in Hindi, occurs when the Earth blocks some of the Sun's light from reaching the Moon and the Earth's shadow covers all or part of the Moon. The eclipse is harder to spot as the shadow or penumbra is fainter compared to the dark core of the Earth's shadow, which is called umbra. Sometimes, a penumbral lunar eclipse is also mistaken as a full Moon.

When and where to watch lunar eclipse today

As per the details available on the Norwegian site timeanddate.com, the lunar eclipse appearing today will begin at 1:02pm IST and will be maximum at 3:12pm IST. It will last for four hours and 21 minutes and will end at 5:23pm IST. Although the eclipse is not likely to be clearly visible in India, some parts of the country may see its appearance at the time of Moonrise, according to a document provided by NASA.

How to watch the lunar eclipse live in India and other parts of the globe

You can watch the lunar eclipse live through some video streams available on YouTube. A video embed is available below for instant watching. If it's appearing in your region, you can just go outside and watch it live with your eyes.

You don't need any special eyewear to watch lunar eclipses live. However, being a penumbral eclipse, it may be difficult to spot any difference at first glance.

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lunar eclipse 2020, Lunar eclipse November 2020, Lunar eclipse, chandra grahan, penumbral lunar eclipse
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Spotify Is Testing a Stories Feature With Playlists, Artists: Report

Related Stories

Lunar Eclipse 2020: How to Watch Chandra Grahan Live in India Today
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G 5G With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Camera Launched in India
  2. From Tenet to Durgamati, What to Watch in December
  3. Flipkart’s Flipstart Days Sale to Start Tomorrow, With Deals of Up to 80 Percent Off
  4. Vivo V20 Pro India Launch Set for December 2
  5. Samsung Launches Level U2 Neckband Earbuds With 12mm Drivers
  6. Nokia 5.4 Launch, Alleged Specifications And Price Tipped
  7. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Appears on HDR10+ Certification Site
  8. Amazon Cyber Monday Sale Brings Up to 50 Percent Off on International Brands
  9. Black Friday 2020 Deals Go Live: Best Offers to Grab From India
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 4G Launched in China
#Latest Stories
  1. Lunar Eclipse 2020: How to Watch Chandra Grahan Live in India Today
  2. Spotify Is Testing a Stories Feature With Playlists, Artists: Report
  3. Samsung’s Upcoming True Wireless Earphones Will Be Called Galaxy Buds Pro: Report
  4. Flipkart’s Flipstart Days Sale to Start Tomorrow, With Offers of Up to 80 Percent Off on Electronic Accessories
  5. Amazon India Cyber Monday Sale Brings Up to 50 Percent Off on International Brands
  6. Moto G 5G Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Level U2 Neckband Earbuds Launched With 12mm Drivers, 18 Hours Music Playback
  8. Nokia 5.4 With 6.4-Inch Hole-Punch Display May Be Launched Soon, Price Tipped
  9. Disney+ Hotstar December 2020: Mulan, Pixar’s Soul, Euphoria, and More
  10. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Appears on HDR10+ Certification Site With Model Numbers PDSM00, PDST00
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com