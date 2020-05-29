Technology News
Lunar Eclipse June 2020: When Is Next Lunar Eclipse, India Timings, How to Watch Live

The next lunar eclipse will grace the night skies on June 5 and June 6.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 29 May 2020 17:21 IST
Lunar Eclipse June 2020: When Is Next Lunar Eclipse, India Timings, How to Watch Live

Lunar eclipse will start at 11:15pm IST on June 5

Highlights
  • Strawberry Moon Eclipse will appear on June 5
  • People in India will be to watch it at 11:15pm IST
  • This is the second penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020

The second lunar eclipse of 2020 is set to take place next month and lunar enthusiasts in India will be able to watch it with their naked eyes, although slighted fainted. It will be the second of the four lunar eclipses that will appear this year, all of which will be penumbral lunar eclipses. The last lunar eclipse occurred in January. Traditionally, the June full moon is called the Strawberry Moon, therefore, the upcoming penumbral lunar eclipse is also referred to as ‘Strawberry Moon Eclipse' by many.

What is a penumbral lunar eclipse?

A penumbral lunar eclipse takes place when the Moon moves through the faint, outer part of Earth's shadow called the penumbra. During this phase, the Moon appears a bit darker than usual and this type of eclipse is also often mistaken for a normal full moon.

Where will lunar eclipse June 2020 will be visible

A significant portion of Earth's popular will be able to watch the June lunar eclipse. It will be visible in part of Europe, most of Asia, Australia, Africa, and parts of South America. The lunar eclipse will also be visible in India, as we mentioned earlier.

Lunar Eclipse 2020 India time

According to timeanddate.com, the lunar eclipse will start at 11:15pm IST on June 5 and reach the maximum eclipse at 12:54am on June 6. The penumbral eclipse will end at 2:34am. Moon enthusiasts can watch the eclipse from their home, however, it might look very pale and people would notice the difference.

But thanks to online websites, you can still watch lunar eclipse in its best form online. Popular YouTube channels including Slooh and Virtual Telescope are known to host livestreams. A live link should be up on their YouTube channel in the coming days.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    Lunar Eclipse June 2020: When Is Next Lunar Eclipse, India Timings, How to Watch Live
