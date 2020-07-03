Technology News
loading

Lunar Eclipse July 2020: Date, Timings, and How to Watch Live Stream

This lunar eclipse will start at 11:07pm EDT on July 4 (8:37am IST on July 5) and reach its peak at 12:29am EDT on July 5 (9:59am IST on July 5).

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 July 2020 19:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Lunar Eclipse July 2020: Date, Timings, and How to Watch Live Stream

Photo Credit: NASA

A penumberal lunar eclipse is harder to spot

Highlights
  • The third lunar eclipse for 2020 will start on the night of July 4
  • It will last for 2 hours and 24 minutes
  • This penumbral lunar eclipse will not be visible from India

July 4 will mark the third lunar eclipse for 2020. People in certain regions will be able to witness penumbral lunar eclipse, also being referred to as a “buck moon" lunar eclipse. It also coincides with the US Independence Day which is good news for US residents as they are among the people who will get to witness this celestial phenomenon. The first lunar eclipse of 2020 was in January, followed by the second in June, making it the third lunar eclipse for the year. Unfortunately, people in India will not be able directly see the eclipse.

Lunar eclipse July 2020: What is a penumbral lunar eclipse?

A penumbral lunar eclipse (upchaya chandra grahan in Hindi) is when the Earth blocks some of the Sun's light from directly reaching the Moon and the outer part of the Earth's shadow, called the ‘penumbra', covers all or part of the Moon. This type of eclipse is harder to spot as the penumbra is fainter compared to the dark core of the Earth's shadow called ‘umbra'. Because of this, a penumbral lunar eclipse is sometimes mistaken as a full Moon.

As per NASA, as there will be a full moon at 12:44am EDT on July 5 (10:14am IST on July 5) and will be the first full Moon of summer (US), the Algonquin tribes used to call this full Moon the Buck Moon.

When will the lunar eclipse occur?

As per data by TimeandDate, the lunar eclipse will start at 11:07pm EDT on July 4 (8:37am IST on July 5) and reach its peak at 12:29am EDT on July 5 (9:59am IST on July 5). It will last for 2 hours and 45 minutes after which the lunar eclipse will end at 1:52am EDT on July 5 (11:22 am IST on July 5).

Who will be able to witness the lunar eclipse?

Unfortunately, this lunar eclipse of July 4-5 will not be visible in India. However, people in much of North America, South America, South/West Europe, much of Africa, Indian Ocean, Pacific, Antarctica, and Atlantic will be able to witness it.

How to watch the July 2020 lunar eclipse?

The penumbral lunar eclipse, and other such celestial events are often streamed on popular YouTube channels including Slooh and the website Virtual Telescope. If you live in one of the regions where this lunar eclipse will be visible, you should be able to watch it without any special equipment.

WWDC 2020 had a lot of exciting announcements from Apple, but which are the best iOS 14 features for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: lunar eclipse, Lunar Eclipse July 2020
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Oppo Reno 4 Pro Indian Variant to Sport Faster Refresh Rate, Tipster Claims

Related Stories

Lunar Eclipse July 2020: Date, Timings, and How to Watch Live Stream
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Punjab Teen Reportedly Spent Rs. 16 Lakhs on PUBG Mobile
  2. ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans Upgraded With Up to 300Mbps Speeds in Delhi
  3. Lunar Eclipse July 2020: When, Where, and How to Watch
  4. Everything We Want to See in the OnePlus Nord
  5. OnePlus TV U Series, Y Series LED Android TVs Launched in India
  6. Moj Wants to Become the Indian TikTok With Its Rising Popularity
  7. OnePlus Nord Teased to Be Available for Pre-Orders in India Soon
  8. Motorola One Fusion With 48-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Indian ‘TikTok Alternative’ Chingari App Crosses 1 Crore Downloads in 22 Days
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31s Battery Purportedly Surfaces on Safety Korea Site
#Latest Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Ancient Secret Event Leaked: Mummies, Flying Buildings, and More Inbound
  2. Lunar Eclipse July 2020: Date, Timings, and How to Watch Live Stream
  3. World Cricket Championship 3 New Update Brings Career Mode, Dynamic Difficulty, More
  4. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Indian Variant to Sport Faster Refresh Rate, Tipster Claims
  5. Morena Baccarin ‘Hopes’ to Be in Deadpool 3, Talks Post-Coronavirus Life and The Twilight Zone
  6. Bharti Global, UK Government Win Auction for Internet Satellite Operator OneWeb
  7. Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Reportedly Certified by Google Play Console, Supports Up to 1080p Resolution
  8. Elon Musk Mocks Regulators, Short-Sellers as Tesla Soars
  9. Punjab Teen Reportedly Spent Rs. 16 Lakhs From Parents’ Bank Accounts on PUBG Mobile
  10. Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 May Be Launched in India on July 8, Amazon Listing Suggests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com