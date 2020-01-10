Technology News
  Lunar Eclipse 2020 Tonight: India Timings, Duration, When and How to Watch Live Full Wolf Moon

Lunar Eclipse 2020 Tonight: India Timings, Duration, When and How to Watch Live Full Wolf Moon

The penumbral lunar eclipse 2020 that will last for four hours and five minutes.

By | Updated: 10 January 2020 19:00 IST
Lunar Eclipse 2020 Tonight: India Timings, Duration, When and How to Watch Live Full Wolf Moon

Lunar eclipse 2020 will be visible in India from 10:37pm IST on January 10

Highlights
  • Lunar eclipse 2020 will appear in Africa, Asia, and Europe
  • It won’t be visible in the US, though
  • Lunar eclipse 2020 will be live streamed online

Lunar eclipse 2020 is set to please space enthusiasts today. Unlike a total lunar eclipse, the latest eclipse will be visible as a penumbral lunar eclipse tonight. It will be the first of the four penumbral lunar eclipses that will appear this year. Today's lunar eclipse, or chandra grahan in Hindi, is the first full Moon of the year that is dubbed as 'Wolf Moon'. This is also known as Ice Moon or the Moon after Yule, Shakambhari Purnima, Paush Purnima, and Duruthu Poya. The eclipse will appear in many countries around the world including India, though it is not likely to be visible in the US.

Lunar eclipse 2020 India timings

The penumbral lunar eclipse 2020 that will last for four hours and five minutes will appear in India as well as several countries across Africa, Asia, and Europe. As per the details provided by Time and Date, the lunar eclipse will be visible in India from 10:37pm IST on January 10 to 2:42am IST on January 11. It will, however, not appear in the US as the development is believed to take place while the Moon will be below the horizon for Americans.

How to watch lunar eclipse 2020 live

If you're in one of the countries where the lunar eclipse 2020 will appear, you'll be able to watch it live by heading out. However, if you're staying in the US or any other places where the eclipse won't appear, you'll be able to watch the action through a live stream. You'll also get a chance to view the evolution of the lunar eclipse by watching its live stream online.

YouTube channel Cosmosapiens is set to start its lunar eclipse 2020 live stream at 10:30pm IST today. Space-focussed website Slooh.com will also live stream the event at 1am IST along with commentary by a team of experts discussing various aspects of the lunar eclipse. Viewers will also be able to ask specific questions to the experts or snap their own images of the eclipse using Slooh's Starshare Camera.

 

Generally, it is not easy to distinguish penumbral lunar eclipses from usual full Moon events. However, if you are keen to watch the lunar eclipse 2020 live from your location, you can head out tonight and observe the changes in the sky. You don't need to take any precautionary measures. This means you can see the celestial activity through the naked eye, without using any eye protectors.

After today's eclipse, the next penumbral lunar eclipse will occur on June 5 that will also be visible completely from India and other Asian countries. The other two penumbral eclipses will take place on July 4 and November 29 that both will only partially be visible from the Indian region.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Lunar eclipse 2020, penumbral lunar eclipse, Lunar eclipse, Wolf Moon
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Realme X2 Pro Starts Receiving Android 10-Based Realme UI Beta Update, Users Report

Advertisement

 
Advertisement

