Technology News
loading

Singapore Approves Sale of No-Kill Lab-Grown Meat in World First

The meat, to be sold as nuggets, will be priced at premium chicken prices when it first launches in a restaurant in Singapore.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 December 2020 12:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Singapore Approves Sale of No-Kill Lab-Grown Meat in World First

Demand for alternatives to regular meat is surging due to concerns about health, animal welfare

Highlights
  • The Singapore Food Agency said it had reviewed data relating to process
  • Eat Just said it will manufacture the product in Singapore
  • It also plans to start making a mung bean-based egg substitute

Singapore has given US start-up Eat Just the greenlight to sell its lab-grown chicken meat, in what the firm says is the world's first regulatory approval for so-called clean meat that does not come from slaughtered animals.

The meat, to be sold as nuggets, will be priced at premium chicken prices when it first launches in a restaurant in Singapore "in the very near term", co-founder and CEO Josh Tetrick said.

Demand for alternatives to regular meat is surging due to concerns about health, animal welfare and the environment. Plant-based substitutes, popularised by the likes of Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods and Quorn, increasingly feature on supermarket shelves and restaurant menus.

But so-called clean or cultured meat, which is grown from animal muscle cells in a lab, is still at a nascent stage given high production costs.

Singapore, a city state of 5.7 million, currently only produces about 10 percent of its food but has set out ambitious plans to raise that over the next decade by supporting high-tech farming and new means of food production.

Josh Tetrick said the San Francisco-based firm was also talking to US regulators but that Singapore was a "good bit" ahead of the United States.

"I would imagine what will happen is the US, Western Europe and others will see what Singapore has been able to do, the rigours of the framework that they put together. And I would imagine that they will try to use it as a template to put their own framework together," he said in an interview.

The Singapore Food Agency said it had reviewed data relating to process, manufacturing control and safety testing before granting approval.

Eat Just said it will manufacture the product in Singapore, where it also plans to start making a mung bean-based egg substitute it has been selling commercially in the United States.

Founded in 2011, Eat Just counts Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing and Singapore state investor Temasek among its backers. It has raised more than $300 million (roughly Rs. 2,200 crores) since its inception, Tetrick said, and is valued at roughly $1.2 billion (roughly Rs. 8,900 crores).

It is targeting profitability at an operating income level before the end of 2021 and hopes to go public soon after, he added.

Globally more than two dozen firms are testing lab-grown fish, beef and chicken, hoping to break into an unproven segment of the alternative meat market, which Barclays estimates could be worth $140 billion (roughly Rs. 10,34,400 crores) by 2029.

Competitors have also attracted some eye-catching investors.

US-based Memphis Meats raised funds this year in a deal led by Japan's SoftBank and Temasek, and also counts Bill Gates and Richard Branson among its backers.

Singapore's Shiok Meats, which aims to become the first company to sell lab-grown shrimp, is backed by Henry Soesanto of Philippines' Monde Nissin, which also owns Quorn.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Eat Just, lab grown meat
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Leaked Renders Show Off the New True Wireless Earphones
OnePlus 8T Closed Beta Programme Begins Testing New OxygenOS Builds, Features Ahead of Public Release

Related Stories

Singapore Approves Sale of No-Kill Lab-Grown Meat in World First
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V20 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India
  2. Here Are Google Play’s List of Best Android Apps, Games of 2020 in India
  3. Redmi 9 Power, Mi 10i India Variant Details Leak Ahead of Expected Launch
  4. Puerto Rico's Arecibo Observatory Telescope Collapses
  5. Oppo Reno 5 Series May Launch on December 10
  6. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets MIUI 12 Update With New Camera Filters
  7. Realme ‘Race’, Oppo Find X3, and Other Phones Based on Snapdragon 888 SoC
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21+ Alleged CAD Renders Show Dimensions, Pricing Tipped
  9. Vivo V20 Pro Price in India Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  10. Vivo V20 Pro First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 8T Closed Beta Programme Begins Testing New OxygenOS Builds, Features Ahead of Public Release
  2. Singapore Approves Sale of No-Kill Lab-Grown Meat in World First
  3. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Leaked Renders Show Off the New True Wireless Earphones
  4. Hyundai Motor to Launch Dedicated EV Platform E-GMP in Major Push Into Electric Cars
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Models Start Receiving Stable One UI 3.0 Update Based on Android 11 in the US
  6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Specifications, Features Detailed
  7. Tom & Jerry Could End Up on HBO Max, Just Like Wonder Woman 1984: Report
  8. Oppo Reno 5 5G, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Listed on Chinese E-Retailer, Launch Expected on December 10
  9. TikTok US Ban: Appeals Court Schedules December 14 Hearing on App Store Block
  10. WeChat Blocks Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Message in Doctored Image Dispute With China
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com