Technology News
loading

Researchers Find New ‘Super-Puff’ Planets With Density Lesser Than Cotton Candy

These new ‘super-puffs’ have been spotted in the Kepler 51 star system.

By | Updated: 31 December 2019 18:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Researchers Find New ‘Super-Puff’ Planets With Density Lesser Than Cotton Candy

All three ‘super-puffs’ are like a Jupiter-sized ball of cotton candy

Highlights
  • The density of these planets is lower than a cotton candy
  • The Kepler 51 super-puffs are composed of Hydrogen, Helium
  • These planets are ejecting gas at an extremely quick pace.

Researchers have confirmed the existence of three new planets in a class called ‘super-puffs', which as the name suggests, are planets with a very low mass to volume ratio. Or to put it simply, these planets have extremely low density, and essentially act as the celestial equivalents of cotton candy. First spotted by NASA's Kepler space telescope, these super-puff planets were discovered orbiting the Kepler 51, a young solar-type star. The three super-puff planets in the Kepler 51 system are heavier than Earth, but a much larger radius means their density is extremely low.

The discovery of these super-puffs was first highlighted in a research paper by scientists at the University of Colorado Boulder titled “The Featureless Transmission Spectra of Two Super-Puff Planets”, which is set be published soon in The Astronomical Journal. The three new super-puff planets are named Kepler-51b, Kepler-51c, and Kepler-51d, and have a density which is actually lower than cotton candy. As for the real figure, the press release says that these super-puffs have a density lower than 0.1 grams per cubic centimetre. With densities less than 0.1 g/cm3 , these are the lowest-density planets to date according to the NASA Exoplanet Archive.

“We knew they were low density. But when you picture a Jupiter-sized ball of cotton candy—that's really low density”, said Jessica Libby-Roberts, a graduate student in the Department of Astrophysical and Planetary Sciences (APS) at the University of Colorado Boulder. But despite their low-density, these super-puffs appear to be covered by a high-altitude layer of something opaque, and there is no sign of water molecules either.

It has been theorised that Kepler 51 system super-puff planets are mostly composed of hydrogen and helium, which is covered on the outside by a thick haze made up of methane. While observing the Kepler-51b and Kepler 51d, scientists noted that the two super-puffs are exhaling gas at a rapid pace, releasing billions of tons of material into space every second. And at that rate, they are expected to shrink over time and might eventually lose their puffiness. In case you are curious, the Kepler 51 star system is about 2,400 lightyears away from Earth, which means even the fastest lightspeed starships you've seen in sci-fi flicks will take thousands of year to reach them.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Super Puffs, Kepler 51, Kepler 51 System
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More

Related Stories

Researchers Find New ‘Super-Puff’ Planets With Density Lesser Than Cotton Candy
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. RIL Introduces JioMart Grocery Delivery Service as Its E-Commerce Venture
  2. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Alleged Price and Specifications Surface on the Web
  3. Flipkart's Next Sale Kicks Off at Midnight: What to Expect
  4. Realme 5i to Launch on January 6, Specifications Tipped by Online Listing
  5. Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Leak Tips 1.39-Inch AMOLED Display, 420mAh Battery
  6. Oppo F15 Set to Launch in India Soon, Company Reveals
  7. Realme 5 Pro, Realme X Getting December Android Security Update in India
  8. Block Your Lost or Stolen Phone With This New Web Portal
  9. PSA: WhatsApp Ends Support for Windows Phone Platform
  10. The 63 Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video
#Latest Stories
  1. Researchers Find New ‘Super-Puff’ Planets With Density Lesser Than Cotton Candy
  2. Samsung Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11+, Galaxy S11e: Release Date, Expected Price, Specifications, Features, Latest News
  3. Realme X50 5G Youth Edition Spotted on MIIT Certification Site, Realme X50 5G Pops Up on Geekbench: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Receiving Stable Android 10 Update With One UI 2.0, Limited to Beta Users Right Now
  5. Bangladesh Orders Telecom Operators to Shut Down Services Along India Border
  6. ZTE Axon 10s Pro With Snapdragon 865 SoC Spotted on TENAA, Full Specifications Tipped
  7. Make in India: Oppo Plans to Assemble 100 Million Smartphones in India Next Year
  8. New Year's Eve: Ola to Deploy 'Safety Scouts' in 7 Cities Today
  9. Brazil Fines Facebook $1.6 Million for Improper Sharing of User Data
  10. Microsoft Says North Korea-Linked Hackers Stole Sensitive Information
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.