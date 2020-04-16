Technology News
loading

Exoplanet Closest to Earth in Temperature and Size Found, NASA Announces

Kepler-1649c was found by scientists while looking through old observations by Kepler telescope.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 16 April 2020 17:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Exoplanet Closest to Earth in Temperature and Size Found, NASA Announces

Photo Credit: NASA

The newly discovered Kepler-1649c is orbiting a dwarf star

Highlights
  • Kepler-1649c is orbiting in its star’s habitable zone
  • The exoplanet is only 1.06 times larger than the Earth
  • It is situated 300 light-years away from the Earth

NASA on Wednesday announced the discovery of an Earth-like planet, Kepler-1649c, orbiting in its star's habitable zone by scientists using old observations from Kepler space telescope. The habitable zone is an area around a star where a planet could support water in its liquid form. The newly discovered exoplanet is only 1.06 times larger than the Earth. The amount of starlight received by this planet from its “red dwarf” star is 75 percent of the amount of light Earth receives from the Sun. This means that the newly discovered planet's temperature may be similar to our planet's.

Kepler-1649c is situated 300 light-years away from the Earth and is most similar to Earth in size and estimated temperature, according to NASA. The planet was discovered by the scientists while going through old observations made by Kepler telescope. It was earlier misidentified during a search using computer algorithms, But while relooking at the data, the scientists found this planet. Kepler space telescope was retired after it ran out of fuel in 2018.

"This intriguing, distant world gives us even greater hope that a second Earth lies among the stars, waiting to be found," said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate.

A lot of details about the planet are yet to be known. The atmosphere on the planet, that affects the temperature, remains a mystery. There are other exoplanets that are similar to our Earth in either temperature or in size, but Kepler-1649c comes the closest to earth when it comes to both these parameters. It orbits its star so closely that a year there is equivalent to only 19.5 Earth days.

With the continuous efforts by the scientists, it is expected that more details around this planet and other exoplanets in the habitable zone of a star will be found, raising the possibility of finding existing life beyond our Earth.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Kepler 1649c, Earth
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
Pokemon Go Adding New Features to Keep Players Indoors Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Aarogya Setu: NITI Aayog Defends the App Against the Criticism of Privacy Groups

Related Stories

Exoplanet Closest to Earth in Temperature and Size Found, NASA Announces
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
  2. Government Tells Officials to Stay Off Zoom, Advises on How to Be Secure
  3. Redmi AirDots S True Wireless Earphones Launched
  4. OnePlus Teases Mystery Product Launch Today, Could It Be OnePlus 8 Lite?
  5. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  6. iPhone SE (2020) With Apple A13 SoC, Touch ID Support Launched
  7. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Price in India Could Be Different From the US
  8. Xiaomi Teases Launch of Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner in India Tomorrow
  9. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  10. The Best Movies on Hotstar in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google's Fast-Growing Meet Video Tool Getting Zoom-Like Layout, Gmail Link
  2. Facebook Steps Up Fight Against COVID-19 Misinformation With New Tool
  3. iPhone SE (2020) Unlikely to Make a Splash in China Due to Widespread 5G: Poll
  4. Google Launches YouTube Learning for Students, Play Store to Get Kids Section
  5. Free Unlimited Calls, Data Sought by Plea in Supreme Court During COVID-19 Lockdown
  6. Apple to Launch Over-Ear Headphones With Swappable Magnetic Parts Later This Year: Report
  7. Realme X50 Youth Edition Spotted on 3C, 5G Support and 30W Fast Charging Tipped
  8. LG G7 ThinQ Starts Receiving New Update With Wi-Fi Calling Support in India
  9. Oppo A92s Alleged Renders Surface Online, Colour Options Tipped
  10. TikTok To Disable Direct Messages for Users Under 16, Introduces Family Pairing for Better Parental Controls
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com