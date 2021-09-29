Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • NASA's Hubble Space Telescope Data Suggests Increased Wind Speed in Jupiter's Great Red Spot

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope Data Suggests Increased Wind Speed in Jupiter's Great Red Spot

The observation comes after analysing more than a decade's data gathered by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 29 September 2021 11:37 IST
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope Data Suggests Increased Wind Speed in Jupiter's Great Red Spot

Photo Credit: NASA

The observation came after the analysis of Hubble's regular "storm reports"

Highlights
  • Scientists don't have a storm chaser plane at Jupiter
  • That's why they cannot continuously measure the winds on the planet
  • NASA says Hubble has the temporal coverage to capture Jupiter's winds

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has given new insights into Jupiter's Great Red Spot. Researchers have noticed that the speed of the winds in the massive planetary storm has increased over the last decade. This observation came after the analysis of Hubble's regular "storm reports". The average speed of the winds near the boundary has increased by 8 percent between the years 2009 and 2020. The current wind speed exceeds 400 miles per hour. This outer green circle is also called the high-speed ring. Interestingly, the winds at the vortex of the storm continue to move significantly slower.

The change in the peripheral wind speed recorded with the Hubble Space Telescope is, however, minuscule. The change amounts to less than 1.6 miles per hour per Earth year. Amy Simon, the NASA scientist who contributed to the research, said, "We're talking about such a small change that if you didn't have eleven years of Hubble data, we wouldn't know it happened".

The counter-clockwise and vortex spin of the massive storm is bigger than Earth. Astronomers have brooded over the Great Red Spot for almost 150 years, since the 1870s. The storm's centre spurts out high clouds from Jupiter's interior. These, then, run cascading down the sides over the outer layers of clouds. Its current diameter is 10,000 miles, which is almost three times bigger than the Earth's diameter.

Michael Wong of the University of California, Berkeley, led the analysis and praised the Hubble Space Telescope for the data that led to the observation. "This is something only Hubble can do. Hubble's longevity and ongoing observations make this revelation possible," he said.

Scientists don't have a storm chaser plane at Jupiter. That's why they cannot continuously measure the winds on the planet. "Hubble is the only telescope that has the kind of temporal coverage and spatial resolution that can capture Jupiter's winds in this detail," said Simon. She added, "With Hubble, we have the precision we need to spot a trend".

Wong analysed Hubble's data by using software that tracked thousands of wind vectors whenever Hubble observed Jupiter. "I also ran a battery of statistical tests to confirm if it was justified to call this an increase in wind speed. It is," he added.

In 2017, researchers also found an abrupt change in the storm's wind speed when there was a major storm near the spot. Other recent observations about the Great Red Spot include the change in its size. Over a century's observation shows that it has become more circular than oval.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss the Surface Pro 8, Go 3, Duo 2, and Laptop Studio — as Microsoft sets a vision for Windows 11 hardware. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hubble Space Telescope, NASA, Jupiter, Great Red Spot
Xiaomi Civi Limited to China and Won't Launch in Global Markets, Company Reveals
Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker With AMOLED Colour Display, 7-Day Battery Life Launched to Rival Fitbit

Related Stories

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope Data Suggests Increased Wind Speed in Jupiter's Great Red Spot
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Reveals Total Viewership Hours for Top 10 Original Series and Movies
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Charger Allegedly Blows Up, Company Responds
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Deals on Smartphones Revealed
  4. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE With Snapdragon 778G SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India
  5. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  6. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Now Official
  7. Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals Sale Goes Live Ahead of Big Billion Days: Top Deals
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52s Review: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back
  9. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 With USB Type-C Port Launched, Mi Power Bank Hypersonic Open Sale Announced
  2. Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals Sale Goes Live Ahead of Big Billion Days: Price Cut on iPhone SE (2020), More
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series October Update Brings Digital Car Key Support to Phones in South Korea: Report
  4. Amazon Echo Show 15 With Wall-Mounted Design Launched, Amazon Glow Arrives for Kids
  5. Leading Bitcoin Machine Manufacturer to Halt Sales in China Operations Following Crypto Crackdown: Report
  6. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE With 33W Fast Charging, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earphones Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Get Active Noise Cancellation, Dolby Atmos
  8. CNN Quits Facebook in Australia Citing Defamation Risk from Public Comments on Posts
  9. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. YouTube Deletes Russian State-Backed RT's German Language Channels Over COVID-19 Misinformation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com