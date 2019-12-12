Technology News
loading

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin Launches 12th Test Flight of Space Tourism Rocket

The Blue Origin rockets, tested since 2015, are re-usable, unlike those from the early spaceflight era.

By | Updated: 12 December 2019 16:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin Launches 12th Test Flight of Space Tourism Rocket

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Blue Origin

The rockets, tested since 2015, are re-usable, unlike those from the early spaceflight era

Highlights
  • Blue Origin launched the 12th crewless test of its New Shepard rocket
  • The rocket will one day carry six astronaut passengers
  • The trip will last for 10 minutes and cost half a million dollars

Blue Origin, the space company owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, launched the 12th crewless test of its New Shepard rocket on Wednesday, pushing the first flights with passengers to 2020. The 60-foot-long (18-meter) suborbital rocket reached an altitude of 65 miles (105 kilometers), according to preliminary information, crossing the internationally recognized boundary of space known as the Karman line.

A capsule affixed to its summit will one day carry six astronaut passengers on a trip that lasts a total of 10 minutes and at a cost of half a million dollars.

The rockets, tested since 2015, are re-usable, unlike those from the early spaceflight era. The one which flew on Wednesday had already completed five previous launches.

The booster fired its engines and made a controlled, upright landing back on Earth, while the capsule floated down to the ground minutes later aided by three parachutes, touching down in a cloud of dust.

The company had targeted late 2019 for its first flights with passengers on board, but that goal now appears all but impossible.

The other company engaged in the race for space tourism is Virgin Galactic, founded by British billionaire Richard Branson, which hopes to carry passengers to the boundary of space in a plane-shaped vessel that is dropped from a Boeing 747 jumbo jet at a high altitude.

Virgin has also said it is targeting 2020 for its first scheduled flights.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos, New Shepard rocket, NS12
How Streaming, Diversity, #MeToo Shaped TV Decade of Change in the US
Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 With Infinity-O Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin Launches 12th Test Flight of Space Tourism Rocket
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mars 2020 Headed to the Red Planet Next Year: NASA
  2. Airtel Offering Rs. 1,000 Discount to New Broadband Customers
  3. Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Jumanji: The Next Level Doesn’t Live Up to Its Name
  5. Realme Buds Air Price May Have Been Leaked by a Premature Flipkart Listing
  6. Netflix Tests Long-Term Subscription Plans in India With Discounts
  7. Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G With Dual Selfie Cameras, Android 10 Launched
  8. WhatsApp Won't Work on Millions of Devices From Next Year
  9. Dell G5 5090 Gaming Desktop With 9th Gen Intel CPUs Launched in India
  10. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Supplier Japan Display to Receive $830 Million Funding From Asset Manager Ichigo
  2. Apple Supplier Japan Display to Receive $830 Million Funding From Asset Manager Ichigo
  3. Netflix Long-Term Plans May Launch Soon in India, Currently in Testing
  4. Google, Fitbit Deal Said to Be Reviewed by US Justice Department
  5. Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 With Infinity-O Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Oppo Reno 3 Series Phones to Feature 360-Degree Antenna Design, Reno 3 Spotted With MediaTek MT6885 SoC
  7. Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin Launches 12th Test Flight of Space Tourism Rocket
  8. Airtel Xstream Fibre Broadband Service Offering Rs. 1,000 Discount to New Customers
  9. HP Spectre x360 13 With 10th Gen Intel Core Processors, Up to 4K OLED Display Launched in India
  10. Elon Musk's Mother Shares a 1995 Photo of Him Fixing Car Window
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.