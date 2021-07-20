Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Jeff Bezos to Travel to Space Today Aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard: How To Watch Livestream

Jeff Bezos to Travel to Space Today Aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard: How To Watch Livestream

The New Shepard rocket will blast off at 6:30am CDT (5pm IST) today from Blue Origin's Launch Site One facility in Texas.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 20 July 2021 14:33 IST
Jeff Bezos to Travel to Space Today Aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard: How To Watch Livestream

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @blueorigin

Bezos will be joined by his brother Mark Bezos, 82-year-old Wally Funk, and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen

Highlights
  • New Shepard is a fully autonomous rocket-and-capsule combo
  • New Shepard cannot be piloted from inside the spacecraft
  • Jeff Bezos’ flight comes nine days after Richard Branson’s

Jeff Bezos is all set to blast off aboard his aerospace company Blue Origin's New Shepard launch vehicle for a suborbital flight today (July 20). The space flight will comprise a history-making all-civilian crew. The launch of the 11-minute journey to space is planned from a desert site in West Texas, US. If all goes as planned, New Shepard will blast off at 6:30am CDT (5pm IST) from Blue Origin's Launch Site One facility located around 20 miles (32km) outside Van Horn in Texas, US. Bezos' space trip comes nine days after Richard Branson's space voyage aboard Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity.

Jeff Bezos' space flight: How to watch live

Blue Origin announced on its Twitter handle that viewers can tune into the live broadcast from the Blue Origin website or its YouTube channel. The livestreaming will start at 6:30am CDT, or 5pm IST for viewers in India. You can also watch the launch below:

New Shepard is a 60-foot-tall (18.3m) and fully autonomous rocket-and-capsule combo that cannot be piloted from inside the spacecraft. The spaceflight company has tweeted an image of the crew after the completion of their training.

Bezos also did a round of televised interviews ahead of the launch. "People keep asking if I'm nervous. I'm not really nervous, I'm excited. I'm curious. I want to know what we're going to learn," Bezos said.

Bezos will be joined by his younger brother Mark Bezos, 82-year-old Wally Funk, and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen. Jeff Bezos had reffered to Mark Bezos as his “best friend” on his Instagram post announcing the journey to space. Funk was the first female flight instructor at a US military base and the first woman to become an air safety investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board. Daemen became the last member to join the crew as the initial auction winner, whose name had not been made public, dropped out due to unspecified "scheduling conflicts.” According to Blue Origin, his addition means that the flight is set to include the oldest and the youngest person ever to go to space.

Jeff Bezos' flight comes nine days after the British billionaire businessman Richard Branson travelled to space aboard Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity rocket for its pioneering suborbital flight from New Mexico. Bezos is due to fly higher — 62 miles (100km) for Blue Origin compared to 53 miles (86km) for Virgin Galactic.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jeff Bezos, Jeff Bezos Space Flight, Jeff Bezos Space Flight Launch, Jeff Bezos Space Flight Livestream, Blue Origin, New Shepard, Richard Branson, Virgin Galactic, VSS Unity
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in ...More
Swiggy Raises $1.25 Billion in Funding Round Led by SoftBank Following Zomato’s IPO
Tom Clancy’s XDefiant Free-to-Play FPS Announced for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

Related Stories

Jeff Bezos to Travel to Space Today Aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard: How To Watch Livestream
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Researchers Set Internet Speed Record in Long Distance Data Transmission
  2. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale to Kick Off on July 25: All You Need to Know
  3. Redmi Note 10T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Debuts in India
  4. Facebook Pay Will Extend to Online Retailers Next Month
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  6. Apple Music Lossless, Dolby Atmos Makes Its Way to India
  7. Apple Music Brings Lossless Audio, Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio to India
  8. Poco F3 GT India Launch Set for July 23 at 12 Noon
  9. Boult Audio Freepods Pro With 32-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  10. Hyderabad-Based Engineer Arrested for Pirating OTT Content: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung The Serif 65-Inch TV With Tap View, Magic Screen Features Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy M01s Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Core Update in India: Report
  3. Watch: Malaysian Police Destroy Bitcoin Mining Rigs Worth Crores Using Steamroller
  4. Tom Clancy’s XDefiant Free-to-Play FPS Announced for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X
  5. Jeff Bezos to Travel to Space Today Aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard: How To Watch Livestream
  6. Swiggy Raises $1.25 Billion in Funding Round Led by SoftBank Following Zomato’s IPO
  7. YouTube Acquires Indian Video Shopping App simsim, to Introduce E-Commerce Features in Future
  8. Apple Music Brings Lossless Audio, Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio to India: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Oppo Watch 2 Launching on July 27, Tipped to Come With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, IPX5 Build
  10. NFT or Physical Art Piece? Damien Hirst’s Latest Work 'The Currency' Gives You Option to Choose Only One
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com