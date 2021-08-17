Technology News
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Sues NASA Over SpaceX Moon Contract

Elon Musk’s SpaceX was given NASA’s human landing system (HLS) contract in April.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 17 August 2021 13:50 IST
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Sues NASA Over SpaceX Moon Contract

Since losing the contract, Blue Origin has strongly lobbied to have the decision reversed

Highlights
  • NASA was notified of Blue Origin's lawsuit
  • NASA is reviewing the case
  • NASA is planning to return humans to Moon in the middle of this decade

Blue Origin, the space company owned by Jeff Bezos, is suing the US government over its decision to award a massive Moon exploration contract to its competitor SpaceX, it said in a statement Monday.

The company has filed a suit with the US Court of Federal Claims "in an attempt to remedy the flaws" in how the contract was awarded, according to the statement.

The human landing system (HLS) contract, worth $2.9 billion (roughly Rs. 21,540 crores), was given to SpaceX, owned by Bezos' billionaire rival Elon Musk, in April.

It was protested by the other bidders, who argued NASA was required to make multiple awards and that the evaluation process was unfair.

"We firmly believe that the issues identified in this procurement and its outcomes must be addressed to restore fairness, create competition, and ensure a safe return to the Moon for America," Blue Origin said.

Since losing the contract, Blue Origin has strongly lobbied to have the decision reversed. It filed a protest with the Government Accountability Office, but in July the watchdog upheld NASA's decision.

NASA said in a statement Monday that it was notified of Blue Origin's lawsuit and it is reviewing the case.

"With our partners, we will go to the Moon and stay to enable science investigations, develop new technology, and create high paying jobs for the greater good and in preparation to send astronauts to Mars," the statement said.

Under the Artemis programme, NASA is planning to return humans to the Moon in the middle of this decade and build a lunar orbital station, before a crewed mission is sent to Mars in the 2030s.

Musk's company, founded in 2002, is currently NASA's leading private sector partner.

Further reading: Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos, NASA, SpaceX, Elon Musk

Further reading: Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos, NASA, SpaceX, Elon Musk
