Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • James Webb Space Telescope Begins Three Month Aligning Process, Detects First Photons in Space

James Webb Space Telescope Begins Three-Month Aligning Process, Detects First Photons in Space

James Webb Space Telescope will take about five more months to actually start its job.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 7 February 2022 11:11 IST
James Webb Space Telescope Begins Three-Month Aligning Process, Detects First Photons in Space

James Webb Space Telescope is the largest and most powerful of its kind

Highlights
  • James Webb Space Telescope was launched on Christmas Day 2021
  • James Webb Space Telescope has fully unfolded in space
  • James Webb Space Telescope will succeed Hubble

NASA has begun a three-month process to align the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), so that the $10-billion (roughly Rs. 74,710 crore) observatory could start doing what it was sent for: study the universe like never before. It also recently saw the first particles of light making their way through the entire telescope. So far, this is the closest scientists have come to realising their ultimate goal with the telescope. During the initial process, the images remain blurred and scientists will use them slowly to fine-tune the telescope. The observatory is expected to be ready for science by summer this year.

The agency said James Webb's Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) detected the first photons of starlight that travelled through the telescope. A team of engineers and scientists will now use the data taken with NIRCam to gradually align the telescope's 18 mirrors to form a fresh lens, NASA added.

James Webb was launched aboard an Ariane 5 rocket on Christmas last year. Since then, scientists have carried out several processes to unfold it. Exactly a month after the launch, the telescope reached the Lagrange Point 2 (L2), about 1.5 million kilometres from Earth on its nightside, from where it will quietly observe the intriguing events of the cosmos. L2 is a gravitationally stable point in space.

John Mather, the project's chief scientist, said recently that the telescope's “instruments are cooling” but they have started to detect individual particles of light (photons). According to a report by Space.com, Mather, a Nobel laureate and astrophysicist, said there were no images to show the world yet but he hoped they are able to develop images soon.

NASA said in a statement that the telescope-commissioning process will take much longer than previous space telescopes because James Webb's primary mirror consists of 18 individual mirror segments that need to work together as a single high-precision optical surface.

James Webb will take about five more months to pass through a rigorous commissioning process to actually start its job. Its images are expected to be different from those captured by the Hubble telescope as it will see things largely in infrared while Hubble uses different infrared wavelengths, along with visible light.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: James Webb Space Telescope, NASA, Hubble, James Webb, James Webb Update
Joe Rogan Podcast Episode Gets Deleted From Spotify, Podcaster Apologises Over Use of 'N Word'
Apple Music Free Trial Slashed Down From Three to One Month in Select Countries: Report

Related Stories

James Webb Space Telescope Begins Three-Month Aligning Process, Detects First Photons in Space
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Introduces Rs. 197 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 150-Day Validity
  2. The Great Indian Murder Review: Possibly the Worst Thing Hotstar Has Made
  3. Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Unboxing Video Surfaces Ahead of Launch
  4. Vivo T1 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of February 9 Launch
  5. Vivo T1 5G Live Images, Camera Samples Leak Ahead of India Launch
  6. Google Chrome Is Getting a New Logo After Eight Years
  7. Infinix Zero 5G Launch in India Set for February 14, Flipkart Reveals
  8. OnePlus 10 Ultra Concept Renders Visualise Periscope Camera Module
  9. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G to Go on Sale in India Tonight: All You Need to Know
  10. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G With 90Hz Displays Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. North Korea Stole Funds Through Cyberattacks on Crypto Exchanges to Fund Weapons Programme: UN Report
  2. Viacom 18 Ropes in GuardianLink to Launch 'Fully Faltoo' NFT Marketplace on February 14
  3. Vivo T1 5G Live Images, Camera Samples Leak Ahead of India Launch; Price Teased
  4. CoinSwitch Adds 'Recurring Buy Plan' for Crypto Assets: All You Need to Know
  5. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Tonight: Price, Specifications
  6. Vivo Nex 5 Official-Looking Render Tips Quad Rear Cameras, February Launch Expected
  7. Apple App Store Changes Being Studied by Dutch Antitrust Watchdog to Check Compliance With Order
  8. Trump's Truth Social App, Self-Proclaimed Foe of Big Tech, Needs Apple and Google to Survive
  9. BSNL Introduces Rs. 197 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 150-Day Validity, 2GB High-Speed Data
  10. OnePlus 10 Ultra Concept Renders Surface, Tip Familiar Design, Periscope Camera Module
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.