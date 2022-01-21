Technology News
loading

James Webb Space Telescope Has Deployed All Hexagonal Mirror Segments, NASA Says

The primary mirror of James Webb telescope comprises 18 hexagonal segments of gold-plated beryllium.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 21 January 2022 13:20 IST
James Webb Space Telescope Has Deployed All Hexagonal Mirror Segments, NASA Says

Photo Credit: NASA

James Webb Space Telescope has unfolded and attained its final shape in space

Highlights
  • James Webb Space Telescope was launched on Christmas Day
  • James Webb Space Telescope could only be unfolded when it's in orbit
  • James Webb Space Telescope will succeed Hubble

NASA said it has completed deploying all the hexagonal mirror segments of its James Webb Space Telescope. The delicate operation to move the $10-billion (roughly Rs. 74,500 crore) space observatory's individual mirror segments out of their launch positions took nearly a week, during which the motors made over a million revolutions. The space agency said engineers sent commands to tiny motors, called actuators, to slowly move each segment about half the length of a paper clip so that each of them is positioned in a way that they have enough space for mirror alignment. Engineers have begun a month-long process to bring the telescope into focus.

The primary mirror of the James Webb telescope comprises 18 hexagonal segments of gold-plated beryllium metal. When all segments are aligned, the mirror measures 21 feet and four inches in diameter. The primary mirror is much larger when compared to the Hubble Space Telescope, which was launched 30 years ago. The more powerful James Webb is set to replace the Hubble soon after its deployment processes are complete.

“The mirror deployment team incrementally moved all 132 actuators located on the back of the primary mirror segments and secondary mirror. The primary mirror segments were driven 12.5mm away from the telescope structure,” said Erin Wolf, Webb program manager at Ball Aerospace, the Colorado-based company which designed and built the telescope's advanced optical technology and lightweight mirror system, in a blog post.

To get a better understanding of how these motors, or actuators, work, NASA previously shared a GIF, explaining the function.

NASA also shared a “fun fact” on Twitter. It said the beryllium metal used in the 18 hexagonal segments of the primary mirror is six times stronger than steel. “But even against beryllium's strength, the motors can actually individually shape the curvature of each mirror segment,” it added.

The 18 segments had been folded together to fit inside an Ariane 5 rocket that carried the telescope to space after the launch on December 25. The telescope is an international collaboration between NASA, European Space Agency, and Canadian Space Agency.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, James Webb Space Telescope, James Webb, ESA, Hubble
US Researchers Test Pig-to-Human Transplant in Donated Body
WhatsApp for iOS May Soon Get Ability to Import Chats From Android Devices

Related Stories

James Webb Space Telescope Has Deployed All Hexagonal Mirror Segments, NASA Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T1 India Launch, Variants Tipped
  2. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  3. NASA Shares Stunning Image of Solar Flares Recently Ejected by Sun
  4. Redmi Note 11S Tipped to Sport an AMOLED Display Ahead of India Launch
  5. WhatsApp for iOS May Soon Get Ability to Move Chats From Android Devices
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Timelines Tipped
  8. Realme 9 Pro+ Launch Confirmed; Specifications, Renders Appear Online
  9. Wordle: How to Play, Strategies, Tips and Tricks
  10. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Tablet Launched in India: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Rear Design Tipped Ahead of Global Launch, Compared to Vivo Flagship
  2. Moto Edge X30 Special Edition With Under-Display Selfie Camera Teased Ahead of Debut
  3. Lenovo Legion Y90 Key Specifications Tipped, Said to Pack 18GB RAM and 512GB Storage
  4. Energy Impact of Crypto Mining Addressed in US House Hearing, Five Industry Experts Submit Testimonies
  5. New York City Mayor Eric Adams Invests His First Paycheck Into Bitcoin, Ether Through Coinbase
  6. Samsung Galaxy A22e 5G Launch Tipped by Bluetooth Certification Site; Galaxy M33 5G May Debut in India Soon
  7. NASA Shares Stunning Image of Solar Flares Recently Ejected by Sun
  8. Intel Said to Plan $20-Billion Chip Manufacturing Site in Ohio
  9. Google ‘Project Iris’ AR Headset in the Works, May Feature In-House Processor: Report
  10. 5G Spectrum Bands in India Will Not Interfere With Aircraft Radar Altimeters: ITU-APT Foundation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com