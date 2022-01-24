Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • James Webb Space Telescope 'Will Be Orbiting Lagrange Point 2': NASA Explains What It Means

James Webb Space Telescope 'Will Be Orbiting Lagrange Point 2': NASA Explains What It Means

Lagrange points refer to locations where the Earth’s gravitational pull completely balances out the Sun’s much stronger gravity

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 24 January 2022 11:48 IST
James Webb Space Telescope 'Will Be Orbiting Lagrange Point 2': NASA Explains What It Means

Photo Credit: NASA

An illustration of James Webb Space Telescope before its main mirror was unfolded

Highlights
  • NASA explained why it chose Lagrange point 2 for James Webb telescope
  • James Webb Space Telescope has fully unfolded in space
  • James Webb Space Telescope is intended to succeed Hubble

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is set to orbit the Lagrange point 2 in relation to the Earth and the Sun. But, what does it really mean? Where is Lagrange point 2 located and why is it of note? Explaining the intricacies, the space agency recently tweeted about the orbit that the telescope will follow over the next few months. In the first tweet in a thread, NASA wrote, “So…you've heard that the Webb telescope will be orbiting Lagrange point 2. But what even is that, anyway? And how do you orbit something that isn't an object?"

The space agency clarified Lagrange point in a tweet thread. “Lagrange points refer to locations where the gravitational forces of 2 massive objects — such as the Sun and Earth — are in equilibrium,” NASA said.

In simpler terms, it's the point where the Earth's gravitational pull completely balances out the Sun's much stronger gravity. The James Webb telescope will be orbiting at Sun-Earth Lagrange point 2 (L2) for its mission.

Researchers have plotted James Webb's orbit in such a way that the telescope's sunshield can always face all of these heat and light sources. This will protect James Webb's optics and instruments, which need to stay cold in order to "detect faint heat signals in the universe.”

The telescope can cover a view of half the sky at any given moment. According to NASA, in six months, James Webb will be able to capture the entire sky.

Instead of simply sitting at L2, James Webb is designed to orbit around that point. This is because it is a more efficient way in which the telescope will always have a continuous supply of solar energy for its thermal stability and power generation.

Another reason for choosing the L2 point is that it is "convenient for always maintaining contact with our Mission Operations Center at Space Telescope Science Institute through the Deep Space Network," as per NASA. The James Webb telescope is not alone in its mission. Other observatories also orbit L2 for the same reasons.

James Webb's rocket has recently slowed down during the last lap of the launch. That's because scientists wanted the telescope to slow down and start orbiting at the desired location. Had it been given more power “Webb would have been going too fast when it got to L2, and we would overshoot our desired orbit”.

The rocket engines aboard James Webb will give a thrust every three weeks to keep it stable in its orbit.

James Webb also had to undergo some course-correction burns along the way in order to find the right amount of energy for orbiting around L2.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, James Webb Space Telescope, Lagrange point 2, James Webb
Bitcoin Price Falls Again After Steep Dive Last Week: All You Need to Know
Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Edges Up to $1.69 Billion, Now 6th Biggest Movie of All Time

Related Stories

James Webb Space Telescope 'Will Be Orbiting Lagrange Point 2': NASA Explains What It Means
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale Live With Deals, Discounts on Electronics
  2. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  3. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  4. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Specifications Spotted on Geekbench: Details Here
  5. iPhone 13 Series’ Screen Randomly Turning Into Pink for Some Users
  6. Redmi Note 11S Tipped to Sport an AMOLED Display Ahead of India Launch
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 Is Live: Best Deals
  9. Samsung Begins Accepting Galaxy S22, Galaxy Tab S8 Pre-Orders
  10. Vivo Y75 5G Renders, Specifications Leaked: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Micromax In Note 2 India Launch Set for January 25, Specifications Teased on Flipkart
  2. Cryptocurrencies Can Now Be Used for International Remittances on Brazilian Fintech Dock
  3. Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale Is Now Live With Deals, Discounts on Smartwatches, Earphones, Cameras
  4. James Webb Space Telescope 'Will Be Orbiting Lagrange Point 2': NASA Explains What It Means
  5. Activist Investor Blackwells Capital Pushes Peloton to Fire CEO John Foley
  6. iPhone 13 Series Hit by Pink Screen Issue for Some Users, Apple Reportedly Considers Problem a Software Bug
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Prices Escalate in Fluctuating Market Movement; Losses Hit Several Popular Altcoins
  8. WhatsApp Testing Two-Step Verification on Desktop, Chat Wallpaper for Voice Calls: Report
  9. WeChat Account of Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison Taken Over and Renamed, Lawmaker Accuses China
  10. Vivo Y75 5G Renders, Specifications Surface Online; Tip Waterdrop-Style Notch Display, Triple Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com