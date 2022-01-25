Technology News
loading

James Webb Space Telescope Reaches Its New Home, the Lagrange Point

James Webb Space Telescope will now ready itself for its actual mission — to explore the universe.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 25 January 2022 13:02 IST
James Webb Space Telescope Reaches Its New Home, the Lagrange Point

Photo Credit: Steve Sabia/ NASA Goddard

The trajectory of James Webb Space Telescope

Highlights
  • James Webb Space Telescope was launched on Christmas Day
  • James Webb Space Telescope has fully unfolded in space
  • James Webb Space Telescope will succeed Hubble

Exactly a month after it was launched, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has reached a position in space from where it will quietly observe the many intriguing events of the cosmos. The Lagrange Point 2, as it's known, is located 1.5 million kilometres away from Earth on its nightside. The telescope was put into this orbit following a five-minute nudge by its thrusters. The James Webb telescope has spent the past month gradually and delicately unfolding its mirrors and several other equipment that were packed into the rocket and launched on Christmas last year. Engineers have worked on it patiently, giving commands from ground control.

The most powerful observatory ever to launch to space will now ready itself in the coming weeks and months for its actual mission — unearthing the mysteries of the Universe and its evolution. Its new home, the Lagrange point, is a gravitationally stable point in space.

“Home, home on Lagrange! We successfully completed our burn to start NASA Webb on its orbit of the 2nd Lagrange point (L2), about a million miles (1.5 million km) from Earth. It will orbit the Sun, in line with Earth, as it orbits L2,” NASA tweeted via its official James Webb Space Telescope handle.

Positioned strategically at this orbit, James Webb will now have a wide view of the cosmos at any given moment. The course corrections, so far, have used very little fuel and that leaves the observatory with adequate propellant for its remaining lifetime being the space-based eyes of our astronomers.

In a blog post, NASA said the final mid-course burn added only about 1.6 metres per second — a mere walking pace — to James Webb's speed. “Webb, welcome home!” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: James Webb Space Telescope, NASA, Lagrange Point 2, James Webb
Logitech Sees Ebb in Demand Post Pandemic, Reports 2 Percent Decline in Quarterly Sales
Google Accused of Tracking Data Without Users' Permission by US Justice Officials

Related Stories

James Webb Space Telescope Reaches Its New Home, the Lagrange Point
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Micromax In Note 2 With Quad Rear Cameras, AMOLED Display Goes Official
  2. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Set for February 4: Details
  3. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  4. Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale Live With Deals, Discounts on Electronics
  5. Redmi Note 11S Specifications Tipped, Redmi Note 11 Specifications Teased
  6. Micromax In Note 2 India Launch Set for January 25, Specifications Teased
  7. Redmi Note 11S Set to Launch in India on February 9
  8. Vivo Y75 5G Renders, Specifications Leaked: Details
  9. Vodafone Idea Expects Another Hike in Mobile Services Rates This Year
  10. WhatsApp Seen With New Section to Keep Multiple Groups Under One Roof
#Latest Stories
  1. James Webb Space Telescope Reaches Its New Home, the Lagrange Point
  2. Micromax In Note 2 With Quad Rear Cameras, 30W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Twitter Suspends a Bot Account Which Gives Away the Next Day's Wordle Answer
  4. Oppo Reno 7 Series to Feature Shooting Star Design, Sport Company’s Thinnest Bezels Among Reno Phones
  5. Chris Evans to Star Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Amazon Prime Video's Upcoming Action-Comedy Red One
  6. YouTube Channels of Crypto Influencers, Indian Exchanges Hijacked to Scam Innocent Investors
  7. Google Pixel Notepad Foldable Smartphone Price, Availability Details Tipped
  8. Tencent Fires 70 Staff, Blacklists 13 Firms in Anti-Graft Campaign
  9. Belarus Hacktivists Target Railway Servers, Databases in Anti-Russia Effort
  10. Realme 9 Could Be Identical to Realme 8 5G, US FCC Listing Tips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.