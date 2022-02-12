Technology News
loading

James Webb Space Telescope Sends Back First Image — And a Selfie

NASA had previously said a James Webb Space Telescope selfie wasn't possible, so the news comes as a welcome bonus for space fans.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 12 February 2022 11:24 IST
James Webb Space Telescope Sends Back First Image — And a Selfie

Photo Credit: NASA

The image of the star, captured 18 times, by the James Webb Space Telescope

Highlights
  • The James Webb Space Telescope was launched in December 2021
  • NASA had previously said a selfie wasn't possible for the JWST
  • James Webb Space Telescope is the most powerful of its kind

The James Webb Space Telescope has spotted its first star and captured a selfie, NASA announced Friday. The steps are part of the months-long process of aligning the observatory's enormous golden mirror that astronomers hope will begin unraveling the mysteries of the early Universe by this summer. The first picture sent back of the cosmos is far from stunning: 18 blurry white dots on a black background, all showing the same object: HD 84406 a bright, isolated star in the constellation Ursa Major.

However, it represents a major milestone. The 18 dots were captured by the primary mirror's 18 individual segments — and the image is now the basis for aligning and focusing those hexagonal pieces on the James Webb Space Telescope.

The light bounced off the segments to Webb's secondary mirror, a round object located at the end of long booms, and then to the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) instrument — Webb's main imaging device.

"The entire Webb team is ecstatic at how well the first steps of taking images and aligning the telescope are proceeding," said Marcia Rieke, principal investigator for the NIRCam instrument and regents professor of astronomy, University of Arizona, in a statement.

"We were so happy to see that light make its way into NIRCam."

The image capturing process began on February 2, with Webb pointing at different positions around the predicted location of the star.

Though Webb's initial search covered an area of the sky about equal to the size of the full Moon, the dots were all located near the center portion, meaning the observatory is already relatively well positioned for final alignment.

To aid the process, the team also captured a "selfie" taken not through an externally mounted camera but through a special lens on board NIRCam.

NASA had previously said a selfie wasn't possible, so the news comes as a welcome bonus for space fans.

"I think pretty much the reaction was holy cow," Lee Feinberg, Webb optical telescope element manager, told reporters in a call, explaining that the team wasn't sure it was possible to obtain such an image using starlight alone.

The $10 billion (roughly Rs. 75,600 crore) observatory launched from French Guiana on December 25 and is now in an orbit that is aligned with the Earth's around the Sun, one million miles (1.5 million kilometers away) from our planet, in a region of space called the second Lagrange point.

Webb will begin its science mission by summer, which includes using its high-resolution instruments to peer back in time 13.5 billion years to the first generation of galaxies that formed after the Big Bang.

Visible and ultraviolet light emitted by the very first luminous objects has been stretched by the Universe's expansion, and arrives today in the form of infrared, which Webb is equipped to detect with unprecedented clarity.

Its mission also includes the study of distant planets, known as exoplanets, to determine their origin, evolution, and habitability.
 

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: James Webb Space Telescope, NASA, James Webb, James Webb Update
NFT Marketplace Cent That Sold Jack Dorsey’s First Tweet Shutters Operation Due to Fakes, Wash-Trading

Related Stories

James Webb Space Telescope Sends Back First Image — And a Selfie
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Shaktimaan Movie Trilogy Announced by Sony Pictures India: Watch Teaser
  2. Airtel Faces Brief Outage, Users Flag on Twitter
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch Next Week
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-Reservations Begin in India
  5. Realme 9 Pro, 9 Pro+ India Prices Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Xiaomi 11T Pro Review: A Solid Performer at the Right Price
  7. Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 11S: What's the Difference?
  8. Oppo Reno 7 5G Pre-Orders Begin in India Today
  9. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  10. Micromax In 2 Tipped to Be in the Works
#Latest Stories
  1. James Webb Space Telescope Sends Back First Image — And a Selfie
  2. NFT Marketplace Cent That Sold Jack Dorsey’s First Tweet Shutters Operation Due to Fakes, Wash-Trading
  3. Intel Launches New Blockchain Chip to Tap Crypto Boom
  4. Twitter Back Online After Software Glitch Disrupts Services
  5. Micromax In 2 Tipped to Be in the Works; Specifications, Pricing Tipped Online
  6. Dell UltraSharp 4K Monitors With LG's IPS Black Technology Launched: All Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy A33, Galaxy A53 Get Indonesian SDPPI Certification; Galaxy M23 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG
  8. Realme GT 2, Realme C35, Realme C31 Colours, Launch Timeline Tipped Ahead of India Debut
  9. Chip Shortage Feeds Frustration, Inflation in US
  10. Angry Birds Games Are Seeing Growth Again, Rovio Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.