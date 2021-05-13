Technology News
loading

Space Tourist: Japanese Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa to Travel to ISS in December

Maezawa and assistant Yozo Hirano will travel aboard a Russian Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 13 May 2021 18:16 IST
Space Tourist: Japanese Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa to Travel to ISS in December

Maezawa plans to participate in a 2023 mission around the moon aboard a Starship spacecraft of SpaceX

Highlights
  • Maezawa, 45, who made his fortune in online retail
  • The flight will last 12 days
  • The crew will be led by Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin

Japanese billionaire entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa and his assistant Yozo Hirano will be the next tourists to travel to the International Space Station (ISS), Russia's space agency Roscosmos said Thursday.

Maezawa and Hirano will travel aboard a Russian "Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft that is scheduled for launch on December 8, 2021 from the Baikonur cosmodrome" in Kazakhstan, the agency said in a statement.

Maezawa, 45, who made his fortune in online retail, also plans to participate in a 2023 mission around the moon aboard a Starship spacecraft of SpaceX, the Roscosmos rival of US billionaire Elon Musk

Maezawa and film producer Hirano, who will be documenting the mission, will begin pre-flight training in June at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre in Star City, a closed town outside of Moscow, Roscosmos added.

It said that the flight will last 12 days and the crew will be led by Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin.

"I'm so curious 'what's life like in space?' So, I am planning to find out on my own and share with the world on my YouTube channel," Maezawa said, as quoted by Roscosmos.

It will be the first time that two of the three spots on a Soyuz space rocket will be occupied by tourists.

The last time Roscosmos took a tourist to the ISS was in 2009, with the flight of Canadian Guy Laliberte, co-founder of Cirque du Soleil. 

The resumption of these tourist flights comes as Roscosmos lost its monopoly for ferrying crews to the ISS after a reusable SpaceX rocket last year successfully delivered NASA astronauts to space.

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Yusaku Maezawa, Roscosmos, ISS
FragAttacks: Wi-Fi Vulnerabilities Impacting Almost All Connected Devices Discovered, Windows Gets Patched

Related Stories

Space Tourist: Japanese Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa to Travel to ISS in December
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Watch Launched in India: All the Details
  2. Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro TWS Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Price, Live Images Leak
  4. iPhone 13 Models Could Be Slightly Thicker in Size Over iPhone 12 Series
  5. Asus ZenFone 8, ZenFone 8 Flip With Snapdragon 888 SoC Now Official
  6. Vivo Y12s (2021) With Snapdragon 439 SoC Launched
  7. Dell Launches Precision Laptops, Alienware m15 R6 With New Intel CPUs
  8. WhatsApp Names Zomato, Ola, Aarogya Setu in Response to Privacy Criticism
  9. NASA's Voyager 1 Detects Eerie Humming Sound From Space
  10. PS5 Pre-Orders Listed to Kick Off in India on May 17
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 8 Price in India Slashed With Rs. 500 Discount, Now Starts at Rs. 14,499
  2. Space Tourist: Japanese Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa to Travel to ISS in December
  3. FragAttacks: Wi-Fi Vulnerabilities Impacting Almost All Connected Devices Discovered, Windows Gets Patched
  4. Vivo V21 SE May Come With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Geekbench Listing Shows
  5. Google Faces EUR 102-Million Fine for Excluding Enel App From Android Auto
  6. Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console; May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC
  7. Brain Computer Interface Turns Mental Handwriting Into Text on Screen, Could Help People With Paralysis
  8. Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro TWS Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 28 Hours of Battery Life Launched
  9. MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm 5G SoC for Mid-Range Smartphones Announced
  10. Apple User Mailed an AirTag to See if You Can Track It on the Move. Here's What He Found
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com