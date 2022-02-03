Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • NASA to Retire International Space Station in January 2031, Lays Out Plans for Final Years

NASA to Retire International Space Station in January 2031, Lays Out Plans for Final Years

NASA plans to crash the ISS into the Pacific Ocean in January 2031.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 3 February 2022 13:56 IST
NASA to Retire International Space Station in January 2031, Lays Out Plans for Final Years

Photo Credit: NASA

ISS has been in orbit for well over two decades now

Highlights
  • The ISS has entered its final decade of operations
  • NASA will deorbit the ISS by crashing it into the Pacific Ocean
  • The first component of the ISS was launched in 1998

International Space Station (ISS) is entering its final decade of operational life and NASA is planning to open it for commercial activities. The space agency has detailed the transition plan in a new report. It outlines the steps being taken by NASA to develop “both the supply and demand side” of the low-Earth-orbit commercial economy. A number of private exploration companies, including the Elon Musk-owned SpaceX, are vying for the multi-billion-dollar space economy. SpaceX has already launched thousands of small satellites in low-Earth orbit to provide broadband Internet. Then there are others, like Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson, who are planning space tourism flights.

NASA plans to "deorbit" the ISS and crash it into the Pacific Ocean in January 2031. Before that, it is looking forward to a decade of results from research and technology development aboard the space station. “The agency is taking steps to ensure a successful transition of operations to commercial services,” NASA said in a report that details the technical steps and budget required for transition to commercial activities.

The first component of the ISS was launched in 1998, and the space station has been in orbit for well over two decades now.

Robyn Gatens, ISS director at NASA, said that the space station is entering its third and most productive decade and this decade will build on our successful global partnership to support deep space exploration, return medical and environmental benefits to humanity, and “lay the groundwork for a commercial future in low-Earth orbit.”

NASA has already started laying down the groundwork for the transition. In a press release in December 2021, NASA stated that it had awarded contracts to three companies — Blue Origin, Nanoracks, and Northrop Grumman — to lead build private space stations in Earth orbit.

Houston-based company Axiom Space is separately building multiple modules for ISS, which will eventually detach from the orbiting lab to form a “free flying commercial space stations,” NASA had stated in another release.

Phil McAlister, director of commercial space at NASA Headquarters, said the private sector is capable of developing and operating commercial low-Earth orbit destinations, with NASA's assistance. He added that the report details a comprehensive plan for ensuring a smooth transition to commercial destinations after the ISS retirement in 2030.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, International Space Station, SpaceX, ISS, ISS Retire
Qualcomm Rides China Smartphone Demand to Post Record Q1 Revenue
Robness: Meet the NFT Artist Who Sold a Trashcan Image for $252,000

Related Stories

NASA to Retire International Space Station in January 2031, Lays Out Plans for Final Years
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Renews Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein for Season 2
  2. Realme 9 Pro Series Set to Launch in India on February 16
  3. Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) Premium Laptop Debuts in India
  4. MIUI 13 With System Upgrades Coming to Xiaomi Phones in India Starting Q1
  5. Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Debuts in India
  6. Xiaomi India Teases MIUI 13 Update Days After Global Rollout Begins
  7. iPhone SE 3, New iPad Models Imported to India Ahead of Launch: Report
  8. JioPhone 5G Specifications Tipped to Include Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display
  9. OnePlus 10 Pro Global Variant to Get OxygenOS 12: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Details Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA to Retire International Space Station in January 2031, Lays Out Plans for Final Years
  2. Xiaomi 12 mini Tipped to Be in Works, Leaked Renders Suggest Possible iPhone 13 mini Rival
  3. MIUI 13 With Core System Improvements Launched in India; Rollout for Xiaomi, Redmi Phones Starting Q1 2022
  4. Qualcomm Rides China Smartphone Demand to Post Record Q1 Revenue
  5. Tesla Driver Complaints Over False Braking Being Reviewed by US Safety Regulator
  6. Vivo Y7x 4G With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Said to Rival Redmi Note 11 5G
  7. Google-Parent Alphabet Eyes $2-Trillion Value After Blowout Results
  8. Hacked Crypto Firm Wormhole Loses Ether Worth $322 Million, Offers Hacker $10 Million to Return Funds
  9. WhatsApp Desktop Users May Soon Be Able to Request for Report on Account Information It Collected
  10. Chinese Man Creates World’s Largest Power Bank With 27,000,000mAh Capacity, Said to Charge Over 5,000 Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.