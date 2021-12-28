Technology News
loading

How Do Astronauts Exercise, Get Haircuts in Space? ESA's Matthias Maurer Shares Clips

Life aboard the International Space Station may be exciting but it requires immense discipline to maintain mental and physical health.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 28 December 2021 12:01 IST
How Do Astronauts Exercise, Get Haircuts in Space? ESA's Matthias Maurer Shares Clips

Life aboard the ISS could be more demanding than you think

Highlights
  • Matthias Maurer offered a sneak peek into the life of astronauts
  • Astronauts must maintain muscle mass, bone density in space, Maurer said
  • Hair clippers on ISS come with a vacuum attached

Life in space is intriguing, much more to those with an interest in astronomy. There are several questions. For instance, how do astronauts keep their cool, what do they do to entertain themselves, or maintain their mental and physical health. European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer shared two videos which give a sneak peek into life aboard the International Space Station (ISS). In one of them, he shows what astronauts do to strengthen their muscle mass and bone density in the weightless environment. And in the other, what they do to keep hair away from their eyes.

While the ISS is an enormous laboratory, floating nearly 400km above Earth, it is still mostly machines. Living aboard it may be exciting but it requires immense discipline. The ISS hosts experiments that could not be performed in any laboratory on Earth.

“There's no exception when it comes to the daily 2h of exercise aboard the space station. This not only serves to keep us in shape after the festive treats but is important to strengthen our muscle mass and bone density in the weightless environment of space,” tweeted Maurer.

In the second video, Maurer gave his followers a peek into the “salon” and took the help of his colleague, Raja Chari, an Indian-American NASA astronaut, to keep hair away from his eyes. He said that on the Space Station the “hair clippers come with a vacuum attached.” Referring to Chari as a space stylist, Maurer gave him “five stars” for this “service."

Maurer and his three colleagues, including Chari, lifted off aboard a new SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft called Endurance and docked on to the ISS in November 2021 for a six-month stay in orbit. This is Maurer's first space mission.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: International Space Station, ISS, Matthias Maurer, ESA, European Space Agency
Riot Games Agrees to Pay $100 Million to Settle Gender Discrimination Lawsuit

Related Stories

How Do Astronauts Exercise, Get Haircuts in Space? ESA's Matthias Maurer Shares Clips
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5’s Last Restock of 2021 in India
  2. Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition Launched: All the Details
  3. MIUI 13 Set to Launch Alongside Xiaomi 12 Series on Tuesday
  4. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for January 5
  5. Xiaomi 12 Series, Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 3 Price Tipped
  6. Jio's Rs. 2,545 Prepaid Recharge Plan Gets Extra Validity for New Year
  7. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date to Be Announced on January 4
  8. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Already a Billion-Dollar Movie
  9. Elon Musk Slammed Online by Chinese Citizens After Space Station Near-Misses
  10. Crypto Transactions Should Be Banned, Swadeshi Jagran Manch Demands
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel Welcomed to India by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as Firm Welcomes Centre’s Decision on Semiconductors
  2. How Do Astronauts Exercise, Get Haircuts in Space? ESA's Matthias Maurer Shares Clips
  3. Riot Games Agrees to Pay $100 Million to Settle Gender Discrimination Lawsuit
  4. In a First, Scientists Measure Oscillations in the Brightness of a Massive Neutron Star During Eruption
  5. Bitcoin, Ether Register Lows Along With Majority Altcoins, Crypto Price Charts Plunge into Red Again
  6. Apple Introduces Limited-Edition AirTag, Special Version of Beats Studio Buds to Celebrate the Year of Tiger
  7. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing, May Come With Exynos 1200
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India Publisher Krafton Bans Nearly 60,000 Accounts for Cheating
  9. Airtel, TCS Said to Team Up for 5G-Based Remote Robotic Operations; Running Trials in Haryana
  10. The Batman Trailer Sets Up Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz as Partners-in-Crime
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com