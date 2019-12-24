Technology News
loading

2019: A Year of Many New Beginnings for Indian Space Sector

The year 2019 witnessed ISRO touching the mark of 319-foreign satellite launches.

By | Updated: 24 December 2019 12:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
2019: A Year of Many New Beginnings for Indian Space Sector

The Indian Space Research Organisation put 50 foreign satellites into space this year

Highlights
  • ISRO sent its 50th Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) in space in 2019
  • The space agency is setting up a second rocket launch pad in Tamil Nadu
  • The only key disappointment for ISRO was Vikram moonlander's crash

The year 2019 was a year of several new beginnings for India's space sector that is now on Mission 2.0 mode.

The year also saw the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scoring a couple of half centuries, like putting into orbit 50 foreign satellites and also sending up its 50th Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

However, the one jarring note in the success symphony was the crash landing of India's moonlander Vikram on the lunar surface.

The year also saw ISRO and Department of Space (DoS) taking firm steps towards setting up of second rocket launch pad in Tamil Nadu; flying Indian rockets with indigenously developed navigation processor chip; formation of NewSpace India Limited to involve private sector in making rockets and also taking over the commercial activities of Antrix Corporation.

The NewSpace India had issued an Expression of Interest (EoI) for first manufacturing five Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rockets from private sector.

The year 2019 witnessed the ISRO touching the mark of 319-foreign satellite launches; deciding to go for another moon landing mission called Chandrayaan-3; setting up Human Space Flight Centre; starting the young scientist programme; signing agreement with Indian Air Force (IAF) to select and train Indian astronauts for the country's manned mission.

The space agency also laid the foundation stone for a centre to monitor and protect high value space assets from space debris.

The ISRO began the year with the launch of defence imaging satellite "Microsat R" for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Later in March, the DRDO shot down Microsat R to demonstrate its anti-satellite missile prowess.

During 2019, ISRO also launched several earth observation satellites like the Emisat, an electronic intelligence satellite for DRDO, Cartosat-3, radar imaging satellites RISAT-2B, and RISAT-2BR1.

As India's eyes in the skies, these satellites will serve the needs of strategic sectors.

In the communication satellite space, the ISRO launched the country's 40th communication satellite GSAT-31 by an Ariane 5 rocket belonging to Arianespace.

On the rocket side, while ISRO flew its 50th PSLV and also launched two new variants of the rocket- PSLV-DL (with two strap-on motors) and PSLV-QL (with four strap-on motors).

The space agency flew a PSLV rocket in three orbits during the same mission and also used the fourth stage as an orbital platform carrying three experimental payloads.

The space agency also gave finishing touches to its new rocket-Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) with a capacity to carry 500 kg. The rocket is expected to be flown next year.

In June, ISRO Chairman K. Sivan surprised the nation by announcing that the country would build its own 20-tonne space station in the next 5ive to seven years' time after the first manned mission.

Between July-September the focus was on the country's second moon mission-Chandrayaan-2.

On July 22, the Rs. 375 crore, heavy lift Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-Mk III) rocket slung the Rs. 603 crore, 3.8-tonne Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft in its intended earth parking orbit.

The Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft comprised of three segments -- the Orbiter (weighing 2,379 kg, eight payloads), the lander 'Vikram' (1,471 kg, four payloads) and rover 'Pragyan' (27 kg, two payloads).

Everything went off well as regards the moon mission was concerned till the fateful early morning of September 7 when Vikram that was racing to set its foot on the moon crashed into lunar surface at a very great speed and broke into pieces.

While ISRO had said it had found Vikram's debris on Sep 8 itself, it did not release any image in support.

The Indian space agency had also sought the assistance of US space agency NASA in locating Vikram on the moon's surface.

It was only recently a Chennai based 33-year old mechanical engineer Shanmuga Subramanian originally from Madurai and now a Technical Architect at Lennox India Technology Centre who spotted the Vikram debris on the pictures released by US space agency NASA.

The US space agency NASA has credited him for discovering the debris of Vikram.

The one consolation is the functioning of the Chandrayaan Orbiter.

Meanwhile, the year also saw ISRO putting into orbit 50 foreign satellites for a fee and also flying the 50th PSLV rocket.

According to Sivan, PSLV has lifted a total of 52.7 tonne till date and out of that 17 per cent consists of customer satellites.

Sivan said the space agency has several more missions lined up in 2020 including the inaugural flight of the new rocket SSLV.

Chandrayaan-2's Scientific Objectives Fully Accomplished, Minister Claims

Cartosat-3: ISRO Successfully Launches Earth Imaging Satellite Along With 13 US Nano Satellites

ISRO Successfully Inserts RISAT-2BR1 Satellite Into Orbit, Touches 319 Foreign Satellite Launch Mark

Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander: Space Failure Part of Big Game, NASA-JPL CTO Says

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ISRO, Indian Space Research Organisation
At Least a Hundred Stars May Have Disappeared From Our Night Sky, Researchers Claim
Holiday Season 2019: Google Marks Arrival of Holidays With Special Christmas Eve Doodle

Related Stories

2019: A Year of Many New Beginnings for Indian Space Sector
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile to Fun Race 3D: Top Mobile Games of 2019
  2. Boeing Spacecraft Returns to Earth After Aborted Mission
  3. Netflix Price Cuts Are Heating Up India's Streaming War
  4. Redmi K20 Starts Receiving Android 10-Based MIUI 11 Update: Report
  5. NASA Spacecraft Circling the Sun Stumbles Upon a Trail of Shooting Stars
  6. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  7. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  8. OnePlus Red Cable Club Offers Free Cloud Storage, OnePlus Care Benefits
  9. PSA: Cortana Mobile Apps to Stop Working in India Starting January 31
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Searching for Global Headquarters Outside of China: Report
  2. Holiday Season 2019: Google Marks Arrival of Holidays With Special Christmas Eve Doodle
  3. Redmi K20 Starts Receiving Android 10-Based MIUI 11 Update: Report
  4. 2019: A Year of Many New Beginnings for Indian Space Sector
  5. At Least a Hundred Stars May Have Disappeared From Our Night Sky, Researchers Claim
  6. Uber Knows More About Its Rape Problem Than Anyone Else. What Should It Do With That Data?
  7. Realme X2 Pro Master Edition to Go on Sale for the First Time Today: Check Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  8. Cortana Mobile Apps to Stop Working in India and Other Countries Starting January 31, Microsoft Reiterates
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G Model Listed on Company Site, Launch Imminent
  10. TikTok Not Being Put Up for Sale, Media Report Untrue, Internal Note Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.