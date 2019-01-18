NDTV Gadgets360.com

ISRO to Train 45 Countries in Nano-Satellite Making

, 18 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
ISRO to Train 45 Countries in Nano-Satellite Making

India will train 45 countries in nano-satellite making through a new capacity building programme, a top space official said on Thursday.

The programme named Unispace Nanosatellite Assembly and Training by ISRO (UNNATI) was flagged off in this space hub by state-run Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K.Sivan and Minister of State in Department of Space Jitendra Singh.

"The programme allows India to share its knowledge and expertise in space sector to other countries that can benefit from it," Sivan told a gathering of international delegates and ISRO officials at the U.R. Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) here.

Asked by IANS about the budget allocated for the programme, Sivan, however, did not disclose the figure.

The first batch of the initiative, which was kicked off, will have 30 participants from 17 countries, including Algeria, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Bhutan, Brazil, Chile, Egypt, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mexico, Mongolia, Morocco, Myanmar, Oman, Panama, and Portugal.

The programme is the space agency's initiative to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first United Nations Conference on the Exploration and Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (UNISPACE+50) in 1968, ISRO said in a statement.

The participants will receive a training of eight weeks at URSC's facilities in Bengaluru in technologies related to making nano-satellites.

Nano-satellites are small satellites weighing between 1-10 kg.

The course will include theoretical work, as well as training on assembly, integration and testing of nano-satellites.

Through the programme, ISRO will share its expertise in the technologies related to the small satellite with 90 officials from 45 countries in three batches.

The countries should nominate a team of two members, consisting of one mechanical engineer and one electrical/electronics engineer, to be selected for the programme, ISRO said.

The state-run URSC will provide accommodation, living and travel expenses for the selected officials undertaking the course.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ISRO, Nano-Satellites
Airbnb Refunds Guest Who Found Indoor Cameras During His Family's Stay
Google Photos to Get New Suggested Sharing Feature, Teardown Tips
Pricee
ISRO to Train 45 Countries in Nano-Satellite Making
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OPPO R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp for Android Update Makes Group Calling Easier
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Specifications Tipped in New Leaks
  3. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Said to Launch in India at This Price Point
  4. PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 Update Out Now, Adds Royale Pass Season 5
  5. Android Q Video Leak Shows New Notifications, Privacy Controls
  6. Xiaomi’s PUBG-Like Survival Game Now Available for Download in Mi Apps
  7. Nvidia GeForce GTX 10-Series to Be Phased Out, New Affordable Line Tipped
  8. Iconic Motorola Razr May Make a Comeback as a Foldable Smartphone Next Month
  9. PUBG Blamed for Poor Exam Results, Student Body Seeks 'Ban'
  10. iPad mini 5, New Affordable iPad Said to Launch in First Half of 2019
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.