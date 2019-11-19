Technology News
loading

ISRO to Launch Cartosat-2, 13 Nanosatellites From the US on November 25

ISRO's PSLV-XL will put into orbit Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites from the US on November 25.

By | Updated: 19 November 2019 12:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
ISRO to Launch Cartosat-2, 13 Nanosatellites From the US on November 25

India will launch its cartography satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites into sun-synchronous orbit on November 25, the Indian space agency said on Monday.

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), its rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-XL variant (PSLV-XL) will put into orbit Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites from the US on November 25.

The rocket is expected to lift off at 9:28am.

Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability. The satellite will be placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degrees.

According to ISRO, the 13 nanosatellites from the US is a part of the commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), the new company that was set up recently under the Department of Space.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cartosat-3, ISRO, NSIL
Google Acquires Enterprise Software Firm CloudSimple
Google Nightingale Healthcare Project Targeted by US Congress Committee
Honor Smartphones
ISRO to Launch Cartosat-2, 13 Nanosatellites From the US on November 25
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Security Flaw Triggered by MP4 File: Update Now to Latest Version
  2. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
  3. Realme X2 Pro to Launch in India Tomorrow: Everything You Should Know
  4. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth Spotted Tweeting From an iPhone
  5. Saturn Moon Titan Shaped by Same Forces as Earth: Researchers
  6. TikTok Hits 1.5 Billion Downloads, India Leads the Chart: Sensor Tower
  7. Realme 5s Will Be Powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC, Flipkart Teaser Shows
  8. Xiaomi Launches Mi Reader With 6-Inch HD E-Ink Display, USB Type-C Port
  9. Redmi Note 5 Pro Starts Receiving November Android Security Patch
  10. Redmi Note 8 Pro Snapdragon 730G Variant Rumour Refuted by GM Lu Weibing
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio, BSNL Said to Be Waiting, Watching Evolving Mobile Tariff Scenario
  2. Google Nightingale Healthcare Project Targeted by US Congress Committee
  3. ISRO to Launch Cartosat-2, 13 Nanosatellites From the US on November 25
  4. Google Acquires Enterprise Software Firm CloudSimple
  5. Snapchat Says It Checks Political Ads for Deception, Unlike Facebook
  6. YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium Prepaid Plans Launched in India With Non-Recurring Charges Starting at Rs. 109
  7. Half-Life: Alyx VR Game Announced by Valve, More Details to Arrive on November 21
  8. Saturn Moon Titan Shaped by Same Forces as Earth: Researchers
  9. Facebook, Instagram, Messenger Outages Reported by Users
  10. WhatsApp Hit by Critical Security Vulnerability Triggered by Specially-Crafted MP4 File
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.