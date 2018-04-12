ISRO Successfully Puts IRNSS-1I Navigation Satellite Into Orbit

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today launched the IRNSS-1I navigation satellite, the eighth such satellite to be a part of a constellation, from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

PSLV-C41/IRNSS-1I Mission blasted off at 4.04am from the first launch pad at the Sathish Dhawan Space Centre. It was a normal lift-off, ISRO officials said.

IRNSS-1I is expected to replace IRNSS-1A, the first of the seven navigation satellites, that was rendered ineffective after its three rubidium atomic clocks failed. The seven satellites are part of the NavIC navigation satellite constellation.

The launch is ISRO's second attempt at sending a replacement satellite.

The previous mission of a PSLV carrying IRNSS-1H in August last year failed after the heat shield covering the satellite failed to separate.

The IRNSS-1I mission takes place two weeks after the space agency launched GSAT-6A on board GSLV Mk-II. Though the rocket placed GSAT-6A in orbit, the ISRO lost communication with the satellite within two days.