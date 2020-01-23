Technology News
loading

ISRO Starts Work on Chandrayaan-3 Mission Ahead of 2021 Launch

India's maiden attempt to soft-land at the designated spot on the Moon failed on September 7, 2019.

By | Updated: 23 January 2020 10:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
ISRO Starts Work on Chandrayaan-3 Mission Ahead of 2021 Launch

ISRO spent Rs. 960 crores on the Chandrayaan-2 mission

Highlights
  • India began working on its third lunar mission
  • It is scheduled for launch in early 2021
  • India's maiden attempt to soft-land on the Moon failed last year

In its second attempt to soft-land on the Moon, India began working on its third lunar mission -- Chandrayaan-3 -- which is scheduled for launch in early 2021, a top space official said on Wednesday. On January 1, Sivan told the media in Bengaluru that the government had approved the ambitious mission for soft-landing of a spacecraft and a rover near the Moon's south pole in the later part of 2020 or early 2021.

"We have started working on our third lunar mission to land an unmanned spacecraft near the Moon's south pole. The project work has gained momentum to launch the lander and rover by early 2021," Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K. Sivan said at a space event here.

India's maiden attempt to soft-land at the designated spot on the Moon failed on September 7, 2019, when Chandrayaan-2's Vikram spacecraft crash-landed due to a velocity glitch.

"As Chandrayaan-3 will have only a lander and rover, the lunar spacecraft will cost Rs. 610 crores, including Rs. 360 crores for the launch rocket," said Sivan on the margins of a symposium on "Human Spaceflight and Exploration - Present Challenges and Future Trends".

The space agency spent Rs. 960 crores on the Chandrayaan-2 mission, whose Orbiter is circling around the moon at about 100 km from the lunar surface in an elliptical motion since August 20 last.

On India's maiden manned mission 'Gaganyaan', Sivan said that four Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots selected with three of them as crew would soon visit Russia for training.

"Gaganyaan will be a historic mission for the country as three Indian astronauts will fly in a space module designed and developed indigenously," asserted Sivan, a rocket specialist.

Former IAF Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma was the first Indian to fly in space onboard the Russian Soyuz-11 mission on April 2, 1984.

On return from Russia, the IAF quartet will undergo module-specific training at the space agency's human space flight centre in this tech city where critical technologies for space missions are being developed.

"The four pilots will be trained in our crew and service module to operate it for simulations. Three of them will be finally selected for the 7-day space mission in the earth's lower orbit," Sivan said.

Asserting that the manned mission was not a one-off feat or exercise to send a human being into space, the ISRO Chairman said: "Gaganyaan is not just about sending a man into space but creating opportunities for national and overseas collaborations with other space-faring nations.

"Scientific discoveries, economic development, education, technology development and inspiring youths are the common goals for all nations. Human space flight programme provides an ideal platform to meet such objectives."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ISRO, Chandrayaan 3
Poco X2 May Just Have Been Teased by the Company Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

ISRO Starts Work on Chandrayaan-3 Mission Ahead of 2021 Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Dark Mode Is Finally Here: Learn How to Enable It
  2. Sony NW-A105 Walkman Media Player Running Android Launched in India
  3. Poco India Chief Reveals Brand's Plans, Says It Will Take on Xiaomi
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Series Price Leaked, Galaxy Z Flip Price Tipped Too
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Price Leaked; Galaxy S20+ LTE Variant Spotted
  6. Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Offers on Electronics
  7. Realme 5 Pro, Realme X2 Pro Updates Bring January Security Patch and More
  8. Inside Edge Season 3 a Go as Amazon Announces 2 More Indian Shows
  9. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  10. Swiggy Admits Differences Between Online and Restaurant Rates
#Latest Stories
  1. ISRO Starts Work on Chandrayaan-3 Mission Ahead of 2021 Launch
  2. Poco X2 May Just Have Been Teased by the Company Ahead of Launch
  3. LG L555DL, LG L455DL Phones Leaked with Waterdrop-Style Notch, Dedicated Google Assistant Button
  4. Amazon Music Crosses 55 Million Subscribers Globally
  5. Sony NW-A105 Walkman Media Player Launched in India; Runs Android and Features a Touchscreen Display
  6. Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Price Leaked With Rest of Series, Galaxy Z Flip Said to Be Priced Higher Than Galaxy Note 10+ 5G
  7. WhatsApp Dark Mode Now Rolling Out on Android Beta: Here's How You Can Enable It
  8. ISRO to Send Humanoid Vyommitra in Space Ahead of Human Spaceflight
  9. Oppo PCLM50 5G Phone Surfaces on TENAA, Tipped to Pack Quad Rear Cameras: Report
  10. Huawei CFO Extradition Case: Canada Prosecutors Say Meng Committed Fraud
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.