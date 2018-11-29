NDTV Gadgets360.com

ISRO Says Increasing Production of Solid Fuel Boosters for Rockets

, 29 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
ISRO Says Increasing Production of Solid Fuel Boosters for Rockets

The Indian space agency is increasing the production of its solid boosters to power more number of rockets that it is planning to send up carrying satellites, the agency said.

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), its Solid Propellant Space Booster Plant (SPROB) is setting up 29 additional facilities with innovative technical aspects and fail-safe process automation to increase the annual production by several times.

The space agency said SPROB is now carrying out a challenging task to deliver 12 numbers of S139 motors by 2019 end, which is double the present capacity. The S139 motors powers the first stage of Indian rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

The plant is located at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) here where the Indian rocketport is also located.

On Wednesday, ISRO celebrated the completion of 1,000th sold motor casting by SPROB.

For developing the essential expertise in large Solid Rocket Motors, SPROB was established at Sriharikota and commissioned in 1977 with the realisation of a one metre diameter monolithic motor for SLV-3 (Space Launch Vehicle-3).

According to ISRO, in the 1980s, the requirement of the operational PSLV called for a major expansion of the scope and capacity of the facilities at SPROB.

This necessitated quantum shift in propellant formulation technology using the indigenously developed HTPB binder and vertical propellant mixers.

Self-reliance in solid propellant production was achieved by indigenous development and realisation of several specialised equipment.

For manufacturing the massive S200 solid rocket motors of GSLV MkIII (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk III), a new plant was built at SPROB.

Successful commissioning of this vast with state of the art plant in 2008 has enabled the Indian space programme to evolve complex missions like Chandrayaan-2 and Gaganyaan.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ISRO, PSLV
Jio User Base Rises by 13 Million in September as Rivals Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea Lose Subscribers: TRAI
Airtel Offers Discount Coupons Worth Up to Rs. 1,500 for Postpaid Referrals
Pricee
ISRO Says Increasing Production of Solid Fuel Boosters for Rockets
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Air Purifiers
TRENDING
  1. Honor 8C With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 632 SoC Launched in India
  2. Asus ROG Phone With 3D Vapour-Chamber Cooling Launched in India
  3. Jio Offers Some Users 2GB Extra Data Daily: Check If You're One of Them
  4. HDFC Bank Next-Gen Banking App Is Down Since Launch and No One Knows Why
  5. Nokia 8.1 Alleged Promotional Posters Leaked Ahead of December 5 Launch
  6. 2.0 Out Now in Theatres Despite COAI's 'Concerns' About 'Misinformation'
  7. Realme U1 Review
  8. OnePlus 3, 3T Now Receiving Update With November Android Security Patch
  9. WhatsApp for Android Spotted With New Voice Message, Group Call Features
  10. Realme U1 vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.