NDTV Gadgets360.com

ISRO Says Gaganyaan Crew Module, Crew Service Module Design to Be Finalised Soon

, 18 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
ISRO Says Gaganyaan Crew Module, Crew Service Module Design to Be Finalised Soon

Photo Credit: Twitter/ ISRO

ISRO Chairman K. Sivan

The design for the crew module and crew service module for India's Gaganyaan first manned space mission, slated for launch in 2022, are in the finalisation process, a top official of the Indian space agency said.

"We have set up a new centre called Human Space Flight Centre and the work relating to Gaganyaan is being managed from there. 

"The design work relating to the proposed manned mission is underway and will be finalised soon," K. Sivan, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) told IANS.

"The design for crew module (that would carry the Indian astronauts) and crew service module will be finalised soon," Sivan said.

"We are not designing these for the first time. We already have the necessary infrastructure," he added.

The ISRO had already flight tested its crew module and its recovery some years back.

Last year, ISRO tested the crew escape system. The test was over in 259 seconds, during which the crew escape system along with crew module soared skyward, then arced out over the Bay of Bengal and floated back to Earth under its parachutes about 2.9 km from Sriharikota.

The crew module reached an altitude of nearly 2.7 km under the power of its seven specifically designed quick acting solid motors to take away the crew module to a safe distance without exceeding the safe g-levels.

On the selection of astronauts, Sivan said that will be the responsibility of the Indian Air Force (IAF), but there is time as the manned mission is slated for 2022, he added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Gaganyaan, ISRO
Oxford Says No to Additional Huawei Funding in 'Light of Public Concerns'
Tesla's Customer Referral Programme Ending in February
Pricee
ISRO Says Gaganyaan Crew Module, Crew Service Module Design to Be Finalised Soon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OPPO R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp for Android Update Makes Group Calling Easier
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Specifications Tipped in New Leaks
  3. PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 Update Out Now, Adds Royale Pass Season 5
  4. Flipkart and Amazon Sales This Weekend: All You Need to Know
  5. Facebook Employees Spotted Giving 5-Star Amazon Reviews for Portal Camera
  6. Android Q Video Leak Shows New Notifications, Privacy Controls
  7. Vivo Apex 2 'Waterdrop' With Liquid Metal Chassis Expected on January 24
  8. Xiaomi’s PUBG-Like Survival Game Now Available for Download in Mi Apps
  9. Iconic Motorola Razr May Make a Comeback as a Foldable Smartphone Next Month
  10. WhatsApp to Soon Protect Your Chats via Fingerprint Authentication: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.