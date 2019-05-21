ISRO Says Countdown Begins for RISAT-2B Launch on Wednesday

Google Pixel 3a Could Be a Game Changer but Only if the Price Is Right
Photo Credit: ISRO
The countdown for the Wednesday launch of India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) carrying the radar imaging earth observation satellite, RISAT-2B began on Tuesday, said an ISRO official.
According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) official, the 25-hour countdown for the PSLV launch started at 4.30am on Tuesday.
The PSLV-C46 as per ISRO's numbering system, will lift-off from the first launch pad at the rocket port in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh at about 5.30am on Wednesday.
The rocket will carry the RISAT-2B weighing 615 kg which will beef up India's surveillance capabilities from the sky.
India also plans to launch another radar imaging satellite named RISAT-2BR later this year.
According to the ISRO, the RISAT-2B satellite will be used for agriculture, forestry and disaster management.
About 15 minutes into its flight, the rocket will place the RISAT-2B into an orbit of about 555 km.
The PSLV rocket, that will fly on Wednesday, is the core alone variant without the strap on motors.
