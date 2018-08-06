NDTV Gadgets360.com

ISRO Said to Postpone Launch of Chandrayaan-2 Again

, 06 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
ISRO Said to Postpone Launch of Chandrayaan-2 Again

There will be a further delay in the launch of India's second mission to the moon Chandrayaan-2 and it may be no sooner than January, according to a top official. The postponement of the ambitious mission from October comes in the wake of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) facing two setbacks in less than a year.

The launch of the mission was first planned in April. Earlier this year, the ISRO had launched GSAT-6A, a military communication satellite, but lost communication with it. Following this, the ISRO also recalled the launch of GSAT-11 from from Kourou, French Guiana, for additional technical checks.

Last September, the PSLV- C39 mission, carrying the IRNSS-1H navigation satellite, failed after the heat shield refused to open and release the satellite. The ISRO is treading a cautious path after these two setbacks as Chandrayaan-2 is one of the crucial launches for the space agency, particularly after Chandrayaan-1 and Mangalyaan (Mars Orbiter Mission). It is also ISRO's first mission to land on any celestial body.

"We don't want to take any risk," said the official, requesting anonymity. The official added that there are certain windows during which the mission could be launched. The next launch window is likely to be in January.

Repeated attempts to solicit a response from ISRO Chairman K Sivan were not successful. In April, Sivan informed the government about the postponement of the launch to October-November. A national-level committee to review Chandrayaan-2 recommended some additional tests before the mission could take off.

Chandrayaan-2 will be ISRO's first time attempt to land a rover on the Moon. The rover of India's second lunar mission, costing nearly Rs. 800 crore, will be made to land near the yet-unexplored south pole.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Chandrayaan-2, ISRO
WhatsApp to Build India Team as Part of Reported Steps to Curb Fake News
Vivo Nex
ISRO Said to Postpone Launch of Chandrayaan-2 Again
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp to Bring PiP Mode Videos to Android: Report
  2. Honor Play With GPU Turbo, Up to 6GB RAM, Display Notch Launched in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) to Go on Sale Today in India for the First Time
  4. Moto Z3 With 5G Moto Mod, Snapdragon 835 Launched
  5. Honor 7C Price in India Slashed on Amazon for Both Variants
  6. Amazon Freedom Sale Starts August 9 With Discounts on Mobiles and More
  7. Honor Play India Launch Today: Where to Watch Live Stream
  8. Vivo V9, Vivo Nex at Rs. 1,947 in Vivo Freedom Carnival Flash Sales
  9. Honor Play India Launch Event: Highlights
  10. Google Takes the Blame for UIDAI Number Showing Up in People's Phonebooks
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.