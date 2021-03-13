Technology News
loading

ISRO Sounding Rocket RH-560 Launched to Study Neutral Winds and Plasma Dynamics

Sounding rockets are used for probing the upper atmospheric regions and for space research.

By ANI | Updated: 13 March 2021 11:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
ISRO Sounding Rocket RH-560 Launched to Study Neutral Winds and Plasma Dynamics

Photo Credit: Twitter/ ISRO

Highlights
  • The rocker looks to study attitudinal variations in the neutral winds
  • ISRO started launching indigenously made sounding rockets from 1965
  • The new sounding rocket has been named RH-560

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the sounding rocket (RH-560) to study attitudinal variations in the neutral winds and plasma dynamics carried out on Friday at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota Range (SHAR).

"Launch of sounding rocket (RH-560) to study attitudinal variations in the neutral winds and plasma dynamics carried out today at SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota," tweeted the official account of ISRO.

As per ISRO, sounding rockets are one or two-stage solid propellant rockets used for probing the upper atmospheric regions and for space research.

"They also serve as easily affordable platforms to test or prove prototypes of new components or subsystems intended for use in launch vehicles and satellites...ISRO started launching indigenously made sounding rockets from 1965 and experience gained was of immense value in the mastering of solid propellant technology," said ISRO.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ISRO, Rocket RH-560
Beeple $69-Million NFT’s Mystery Buyer Revealed by Christie’s

Related Stories

ISRO Sounding Rocket RH-560 Launched to Study Neutral Winds and Plasma Dynamics
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy A72 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Find X3 Neo, Find X3 Lite With Quad Cameras Launched
  3. Mars Rover Perseverance Begins Hunt for Ancient Life With ‘SuperCam’
  4. Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro Review
  5. Asus ROG Phone 5 Gaming Phone Series With Up to 18GB RAM Launched in India
  6. Everything You Need to Know About Justice League Snyder Cut
  7. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  8. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Renders and Specifications Surface Online
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Samsung Galaxy M12 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple’s Original HomePod Smart Speaker Discontinued, to Be Available Till Stocks Last
  2. ISRO Sounding Rocket RH-560 Launched to Study Neutral Winds and Plasma Dynamics
  3. Beeple $69-Million NFT’s Mystery Buyer Revealed by Christie’s
  4. Elon Musk Sued by Tesla Investor Who Claims Tweets Violate SEC Settlement
  5. Amazon Canada Warehouse Ordered to Close Down Due to COVID-19 Outbreak
  6. Digital Media Regulation Sparks Fears of Curbs on Press Freedom in India
  7. Microsoft and Google Openly Feuding Amid Hacks, Competition Inquiries
  8. Amazon Said to Have Been Asked for Information and Documents by Enforcement Directorate Amid Probe
  9. Tesla Said to Be in Talks With Tata Power for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy A72 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Expected March 17 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com