Technology News
loading

ISRO Plans to Source 5 PSLV Rockets From Domestic Firms

ISRO will use these to launch satellites into Low Earth Orbit.

By | Updated: 19 August 2019 11:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
ISRO Plans to Source 5 PSLV Rockets From Domestic Firms

Targeting to realise 12 Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles (PSLV) per year from the domestic private sector, Indian space agency ISRO's commercial arm NewSpace India has issued an Expression of Interest (EoI) for first manufacturing five of these rockets.

According to NewSpace India, the Indian industry consortium will be responsible for end-to-end realisation of the solid and liquid fuel-powered stages/engines of the PSLV rockets, used by the ISRO to launch satellites into Low Earth Orbit and having the capability to carry multiple satellites and put them into different orbits.

A pre-EoI conference is scheduled at the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) headquarters in Bengaluru on August 26 while the interested parties have to submit their EoI queries on or before August 21.

As on date, PSLVs, in addition to launching several national satellites, have launched 297 international customer satellites from 33 countries.

The officials of ISRO had earlier told IANS that a PSLV costs about Rs 200 crore and hence the five PSLVs are expected to involve a business of about Rs 1,000 crore.

The Indian industry partners will be permitted to utilize the capital-intensive facilities already realized within ISRO centres under Government Owned Company Operated (GOCO) model for this purpose wherever appropriate/feasible.

Upon successful and satisfactory completion of realization of first lot of five PSLVs, NewSpace India/ISRO will enhance the scope for realisation of PSLVs to 12 per annum, under a separate contract.

The private industry will use the existing approved supply chain of ISRO for the purpose.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NewSpace India, ISRO
WhatsApp From Facebook Branding Appears in Latest Beta: Report
Honor Smartphones
ISRO Plans to Source 5 PSLV Rockets From Domestic Firms
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5 Pro Specifications Tipped by Benchmark Ahead of Launch Next Week
  2. Ikea India Kicks Off Online Deliveries in Mumbai
  3. Redmi Note 8 to Feature Batter Cameras and Larger Battery, Company Teases
  4. Sacred Games Season 2: The Biggest Talking Points and Season 3 Concerns
  5. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  6. Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 Specifications Revealed Ahead of August 20 Launch
  7. Redmi 8 Specifications, Images Tipped by TENAA Listing
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 512GB Variant Price in India Revealed
  9. Vivo S1, Vivo Z1 Pro Show Signs That Vivo’s Evolving?
  10. Chinese Scientists Are at the Forefront of the Quantum Revolution
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro Price in India, Specifications, and More: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Redmi TV Set to Launch on August 29 Alongside Redmi Note 8 Smartphone
  3. ISRO Plans to Source 5 PSLV Rockets From Domestic Firms
  4. WhatsApp From Facebook Branding Appears in Latest Beta: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Pre-Order Deals Now Include Discounted Galaxy Buds
  6. Google Assistant Beats Alexa, Siri Again in Smartphone IQ Test
  7. Redmi Note 8 Features Teased by Company Executive, Leaked Live Images Offer First Glimpse of the Phone
  8. The Quantum Revolution Is Coming, and Chinese Scientists Are at the Forefront
  9. Trump Does Not Want the US to Do Business With Huawei
  10. Ikea Officially Open for Online Orders in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.