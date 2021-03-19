Technology News
loading

ISRO, NIT Rourkela Sign MoU to Set Up Space Technology Incubation Centre

ISRO will provide an annual Grant-in-Aid of Rs. 2 crore for two years to NIT Rourkela for setting up the Space Technology Incubation Centre.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 19 March 2021 17:54 IST
ISRO, NIT Rourkela Sign MoU to Set Up Space Technology Incubation Centre

Photo Credit: ISRO

Chairman, ISRO and Secretary Department of Space Dr. K Sivan congratulated NIT Rourkela on this occasion

Highlights
  • S-TIC will nurture the young academia with innovative research aptitude
  • S-TIC at NIT Rourkela will facilitate and promote capacity building
  • ISRO will provide annual Grant-in-Aid of Rs. 2 crore for 2 years to NIT-R

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and National Institute of Technology(NIT), Rourkela have signed an MoU for setting up a Space Technology Incubation Centre(S-TIC). The MoU was signed Thursday after ISRO agreed to set up a Space Technology Incubation Centre(S-TIC) at NIT Rourkela. This collaboration with ISRO will open up new opportunities for research and development as well as space start-ups, an NIT, Rourkela official said.

The S-TIC will nurture the young academia with innovative research aptitude for carrying out research and product development in the field of space technology and applications. NIT Rourkela will provide its state of art laboratories, facilities and expert faculties to meet this purpose.

Undoubtedly S-TIC at NIT Rourkela will facilitate, encourage, and promote capacity building, innovations and research activities in the whole of the Eastern Region of our country comprising of Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Andaman and Nicobar. This S-TIC will enable start-ups to
build applications and products that could be used in future space missions, they said.

It will also offer a great opportunity for academia to collaborate with industries and contribute in Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan in the Space Technology sector initiated by ISRO. ISRO will provide an annual Grant-in-Aid of Rs. 2 crore for 2 years to NIT-R as seed money for setting up of the STIC. The seed money will be utilised for facility augmentation to carry out the research projects and product development taken from ISRO.

NIT Rourkela will provide the required infrastructure inside its academic campus. Director CBPO, ISRO HQ, Dr P V Venkitakrishnan, in his address in the virtual meeting said the purpose of setting up
of six STIC in different parts of the country to strengthen the industry academia ecosystem and encourage space technology startups.

Director of NIT Rourkela, Prof Animesh Biswas said "I heartily thank ISRO Chairman and Director from CBPO for selecting NIT Rourkela in the Eastern Region for setting up of S-TIC. NIT Rourkela's sponsored research and industrial consultancy is one among the best in the country. ISRO''s support will further enhance our research infrastructure."

A dedicated space has been allocated for the establishment of Space Technology Incubation Centre in our Golden Jubilee Building of NIT Rourkela. At the Space Technology Incubation Centre new facilities are going to be created to carry out ISRO projects, development of products/prototypes, he said.

Chairman, ISRO and Secretary Department of Space Dr. K Sivan congratulated NIT Rourkela on this occasion. He also highlighted that the space technology related research and the products from the STIC will be utilised in future space missions and it will help nation building through Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan in space technology and applications domain.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ISRO, K SIVAN, S TIC, NIT
Moto G100 Price for 8GB + 128GB Variant Tipped Ahead of Expected March 25 Launch

Related Stories

ISRO, NIT Rourkela Sign MoU to Set Up Space Technology Incubation Centre
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 With Quad Rear Cameras Debut in India
  2. Why Did Two Indians Spend $69 Million to ‘Own’ a JPG
  3. YouTube Now Checks for Copyright Issues Before Publishing a Video
  4. OnePlus 9R India Launch Date Set for March 23, Confirms CEO Pete Lau
  5. Justice League Snyder Cut Is Out Now in India: How to Watch
  6. PUBG Corp Spotted Hiring in India, Is PUBG Mobile Coming Back?
  7. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro New Renders Surface Online
  8. The Best Way to Watch Justice League Snyder Cut in India
  9. Pokemon Go to Host Holi In-Game Event in India on March 28: All Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 With Quad Rear Cameras Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Lens Logo Gets a Complete Redesign to Emphasise Its Camera Function: Report
  2. Redmi K40 Alleged IMEI Listing Hints at Imminent India Launch, Could Arrive as Mi 11X
  3. Redmi Note 10 Pro Next Sale on March 24, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max on March 25
  4. Facebook to Remove Posts Praising Atlanta Shooting
  5. ISRO, NIT Rourkela Sign MoU to Set Up Space Technology Incubation Centre
  6. Moto G100 Price for 8GB + 128GB Variant Tipped Ahead of Expected March 25 Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A71 5G Start Receiving Stable Android 11-Based One UI 3.1: Reports
  8. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Leaked Renders Suggest Complete Design of Upcoming Phones Ahead of Launch
  9. Moto G20 Alleged US FCC Listing Shows Dual-Band Wi-Fi, FM Radio
  10. Apple Mixed Reality Headset Tipped to Come With Advanced Eye Tracking, Iris Recognition
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com