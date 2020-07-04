Technology News
ISRO's Mangalyaan Captures Image of Mars' Biggest Moon Phobos

Mangalyaan was launched on November 5, 2013, by PSLV-C25, an expandable launch system, and entered the Martian orbit on September 24, 2014, in its first attempt.

By ANI | Updated: 4 July 2020 16:52 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ ISRO

Phobos is believed to be made up of carbonaceous chondrites

Highlights
  • ISRO shares image of Mars' moon Phobos
  • It was taken by Mars Orbiter Mission
  • It is a composite image generated from 6 MCC frames

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday shared a recent image of the mysterious moon of Mars, Phobos, as captured by the Mars Orbiter Mission also known as Mangalyaan. The image was captured on July 1 by the Mars Colour Camera.

Taking to Twitter, ISRO shared the image and wrote, "A recent image of the mysterious moon of Mars, Phobos, as captured by India's Mars Orbiter Mission."

"Mars Colour Camera (MCC) onboard Mars Orbiter Mission has imaged Phobos, the closest and biggest moon of Mars, on July 1 when MOM was about 7,200 kilometres from Mars and at 4,200 kilometres from Phobos," ISRO said.

"Phobos is largely believed to be made up of carbonaceous chondrites. The violent phase that Phobos has encountered is seen in the large section gouged out from a past collision, (Stickney crater) and bouncing ejecta. Stickney, the largest crater on Phobos along with the other craters (Shklovsky, Roche and Grildrig) are also seen in this image," ISRO further said.

The mission was launched on November 5, 2013, by PSLV-C25, an expandable launch system, and entered the Martian orbit on September 24, 2014, in its first attempt.

Comments

Further reading: Mangalyaan, Phobos, Mars, Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO

Further reading: Mangalyaan, Phobos, Mars, Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO
IITBHF Announces Grant of Rs. 2.35 Crores to Provide Laptops, Broadband to Needy IIT Bombay Students
PlayStation 5 Teaser Page Goes Live on Amazon India, Flipkart; Launching in 'Late 2020'

Comment
 
 

