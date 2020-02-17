Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has put out a list of 182 vacancies that it is looking to fill till March 6. It is looking to hire prospective candidates in a variety of fields ranging from technicians to cooks to typists and many more. The application fee is non-refundable. Payment can be done online or offline by visiting an SBI Branch. There is no application fee for women, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and ex-serviceman (EX-SM).

The listings are:

102 vacancies are for Technician-B

41 for technical assistant

7 for scientific assistant

5 for Catering Attendant-A

5 for cook

5 for Heavy Vehicle Driver-A

4 for library assistant

4 for fireman-A

4 for Light Vehicle Driver-A

3 for Draughtsman-B

2 for Hindi typist

The fee for each application is Rs. 250 for male candidates who fall under UR (Unreserved), EWS (Economically Weaker Section), and OBC (Other Backward Classes) categories, ISRO says.

There are certain age limits for these openings as well. Technical Assistant, Library Assistant, and Scientific Assistant vacancies have an age limit of minimum 18 years and maximum 35 years. Hindi Typists should be between 18 and 26 years of age. Technician – B and Draughtsman – B candidates should be between 18 and 35 years of age. Fireman A applicants should not be older than 25 years and younger than 18 years. Cooks can be as young as 18 years and as old as 35 years. Heavy Vehicle Driver 'A' and Light Vehicle Driver 'A have an age limit of 18 to 35 years while Catering Attendant-A positions need the candidate to be between 18 and 26 years.

SC/ ST candidates will get a relaxation of 5 years and OBC candidates will get 3 years.

The application page can be found on the website and ISRO is only accepting online applications. All applicants will have to go through a written test as well as a skill test. The latter will depend on the particular field.