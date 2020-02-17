Technology News
loading

ISRO Is Recruiting, Publishes 182 Vacancies to Be Filled by March 6

ISRO is looking for 41 technical assistants and the application form can be filled online on the official website.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 February 2020 17:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
ISRO Is Recruiting, Publishes 182 Vacancies to Be Filled by March 6

Photo Credit: ISRO

Application forms for all job openings can be found online

Highlights
  • ISRO is looking to hire 182 candidates in different fields
  • The non-refundable application fee is Rs. 250 only
  • ISRO is only accepting online applications

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has put out a list of 182 vacancies that it is looking to fill till March 6. It is looking to hire prospective candidates in a variety of fields ranging from technicians to cooks to typists and many more. The application fee is non-refundable. Payment can be done online or offline by visiting an SBI Branch. There is no application fee for women, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and ex-serviceman (EX-SM).

The listings are:

  • 102 vacancies are for Technician-B
  • 41 for technical assistant
  • 7 for scientific assistant
  • 5 for Catering Attendant-A
  • 5 for cook
  • 5 for Heavy Vehicle Driver-A
  • 4 for library assistant
  • 4 for fireman-A
  • 4 for Light Vehicle Driver-A
  • 3 for Draughtsman-B
  • 2 for Hindi typist

The fee for each application is Rs. 250 for male candidates who fall under UR (Unreserved), EWS (Economically Weaker Section), and OBC (Other Backward Classes) categories, ISRO says.

There are certain age limits for these openings as well. Technical Assistant, Library Assistant, and Scientific Assistant vacancies have an age limit of minimum 18 years and maximum 35 years. Hindi Typists should be between 18 and 26 years of age. Technician – B and Draughtsman – B candidates should be between 18 and 35 years of age. Fireman A applicants should not be older than 25 years and younger than 18 years. Cooks can be as young as 18 years and as old as 35 years. Heavy Vehicle Driver 'A' and Light Vehicle Driver 'A have an age limit of 18 to 35 years while Catering Attendant-A positions need the candidate to be between 18 and 26 years.

SC/ ST candidates will get a relaxation of 5 years and OBC candidates will get 3 years.

The application page can be found on the website and ISRO is only accepting online applications. All applicants will have to go through a written test as well as a skill test. The latter will depend on the particular field.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ISRO, Technicians, Technical Assistants, Vacancies, ISRO Recruitment 2020, ISRO Recruitment
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Will Come With Under Display Camera Tech: Report
Itel Vision 1 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

ISRO Is Recruiting, Publishes 182 Vacancies to Be Filled by March 6
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With 20-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  2. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers
  3. Want to Join ISRO? Now Is Your Chance With 182 Vacancies Up for Grabs
  4. 2,000 Free iPhones Given to Passengers Aboard Coronavirus-Hit Cruise Ship
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series India Prices Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
  7. Microsoft Opens Third India Development Centre, in Noida
  8. First Look at the Samsung Galaxy A70e Leaked via Renders
  9. Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Cameras, Gaming, Performance, and Software Compared
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Put Through Durability Test With Unimpressive Results
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Said to Mull Licensing Deals With News Media
  2. Itel Vision 1 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Station Free Wi-Fi Service Being Wound Down Globally, Will Be Helmed by Partners Like RailTel
  4. ISRO Is Recruiting, Publishes 182 Vacancies to Be Filled by March 6
  5. Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Will Come With Under Display Camera Tech: Report
  6. Realme C3s Bluetooth SIG Listing Tips Triple Rear Camera Setup, MediaTek Helio X20 SoC
  7. Airtel Increases Price of Add-On Connection for Postpaid Customers From Rs. 149 to Rs. 249: Reports
  8. Microsoft Opens Third India Development Centre, in Noida
  9. Twitter Is Down for Some Users - You Are Not Alone
  10. Anker Soundcore Icon Mini Portable Wireless Speaker Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,999
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.