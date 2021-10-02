ISRO's commercial arm, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) on Friday announced its first "demand-driven" communication satellite mission as part of Space reforms announced by the Government in June last year. NSIL, incorporated in March 2019, got mandated to undertake operational satellite missions on a “demand-driven” model, wherein it has the responsibility to build, launch, own and operate the satellite and provide services to its committed customer.
As part of this initiative, NSIL, a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), under the Department of Space (DOS), is now undertaking its "1st demand driven communication satellite mission” named GSAT-24, a four-tonne class Ku- band satellite. NSIL is getting this satellite built by ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) and will be launching it using Ariane-5 launcher operated by Arianespace. "The entire satellite capacity on-board GSAT-24 will be leased to its committed customer M/s Tata Sky for meeting their DTH application needs," an NSIL statement said.
NSIL said it has entered into a necessary agreement with Tata Sky for utilising the satellite capacity on-board GSAT-24 and with Arianespace for seeking the launch services. GSAT-24 satellite will be owned and operated by NSIL on a commercial basis. The GSAT-24 satellite mission will be fully funded by NSIL. NSIL is envisaging the launch of GSAT-24 satellite during first quarter of 2022, it was stated.
