ISRO’s commercial arm NSIL, incorporated in March 2019, got mandated to undertake operational satellite missions on a “demand-driven” model.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 2 October 2021 16:58 IST
NSIL is getting the satellite built by ISRO

Highlights
  • NSIL is now taking the 1st demand driven communication satellite mission
  • This is part of Space reforms announced by Government in June last year
  • NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) was incorporated in March 2019

ISRO's commercial arm, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) on Friday announced its first "demand-driven" communication satellite mission as part of Space reforms announced by the Government in June last year. NSIL, incorporated in March 2019, got mandated to undertake operational satellite missions on a “demand-driven” model, wherein it has the responsibility to build, launch, own and operate the satellite and provide services to its committed customer.

As part of this initiative, NSIL, a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), under the Department of Space (DOS), is now undertaking its "1st demand driven communication satellite mission” named GSAT-24, a four-tonne class Ku- band satellite. NSIL is getting this satellite built by ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) and will be launching it using Ariane-5 launcher operated by Arianespace. "The entire satellite capacity on-board GSAT-24 will be leased to its committed customer M/s Tata Sky for meeting their DTH application needs," an NSIL statement said.

NSIL said it has entered into a necessary agreement with Tata Sky for utilising the satellite capacity on-board GSAT-24 and with Arianespace for seeking the launch services. GSAT-24 satellite will be owned and operated by NSIL on a commercial basis. The GSAT-24 satellite mission will be fully funded by NSIL. NSIL is envisaging the launch of GSAT-24 satellite during first quarter of 2022, it was stated.

Further reading: ISRO, NSIL
