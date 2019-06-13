India Plans to Launch Its Own Space Station: ISRO Chief

India is planning to launch its own space station, ISRO chief K Sivan said Thursday.

The ambitious project will be an extension of the Gaganyaan mission. "We have to sustain the Gaganyaan programme after the launch of (the) human space mission. In this context, India is planning to have its own space station," Sivan told reporters in New Delhi.

Earlier this week, Sivan announced India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2, would be launched on July 15. The landing on the Moon near the South Pole, an uncharted territory so far, would be on September 6 or 7, Sivan told reporters here, as the Indian space agency is all set to embark on its most complex mission.

The launch would take place at 2:51am IST on board the GSLV MK-III vehicle from the spaceport of Sriharikota. The ISRO had earlier kept the launch window for the mission from July 9 to July 16. The spacecraft, with a mass of 3.8 tonne, has three modules - Orbiter, Lander (Vikram), and Rover (Pragyan).

Sivan said Orbiter would have eight payloads, Lander three, and Rover two. The mission cost of Chandrayaan-2 with regard to the satellite was Rs. 603 crores, he noted. The cost of GSLV MK III is Rs. 375 crores.

According to ISRO, Orbiter, with scientific payloads, would orbit around the Moon. Lander would soft-land on the moon at a predetermined site and deploy Rover.

The scientific payloads on board Orbiter, Lander and Rover are expected to perform mineralogical and elemental studies of the lunar surface.