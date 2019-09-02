Technology News
Chandrayaan-2 Successfully Separates From Vikram Lander Carrying Pragyan Rover: ISRO

The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon in its existing orbit.

By | Updated: 2 September 2019 15:19 IST
Photo Credit: ISRO

Vikram lander with Pragyan rover on ramp

Highlights
  • Vikram Lander is currently located in an orbit of 119km x 127km
  • Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon
  • All the systems of the Orbiter and Lander are normal

India's first moon lander Vikram successfully separated from its mother spacecraft Chandrayaan-2 on Monday at 1:15pm, said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

According to ISRO, the Vikram Lander is currently located in an orbit of 119km x 127km. The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon in its existing orbit.

The Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft comprises three segments -- the Orbiter (weighing 2,379kg, eight payloads), the lander 'Vikram' (1,471kg, four payloads) and rover 'Pragyan' (27kg, two payloads).

Vikram also carries Pragyan.

The health of the Orbiter and Lander is being monitored from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru with support from Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) antennas at Bylalu, near Bengaluru.

All the systems of Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter and Lander are healthy.

The Indian space agency said post Vikram's separation, there will be two de-orbital operations. The first one will be Tuesday between 8:45am and 9:45am. The second will be on Wednesday between 3am and 4am.

The manoeuvres will achieve an orbit around the moon of 36km x 110km, ISRO had earlier said.

Vikram is scheduled to land on the south polar region of the moon on September 7 between 1:30am to 2:30am.

After the moon touchdown by Vikram, the rover -- Pragyan -- will roll down from it to carry out research for which it was designed.

Even after the separation of Vikram, the Orbiter will continue to fly around the moon.

On July 22, the Rs. 978-crore Chandrayaan-2 was launched into space by India's heavy-lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV Mk III) in a textbook style.

Comments

