Technology News
loading

ISRO Chandrayaan-2 Successfully Completes 5th Orbital Manoeuvre

The orbit of Chandrayaan-2 was raised to an orbit of 276x142,975km.

By | Updated: 6 August 2019 18:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
ISRO Chandrayaan-2 Successfully Completes 5th Orbital Manoeuvre

Photo Credit: Twitter/ ISRO

ISRO has said that all spacecraft parameters of Chandrayaan-2 were normal

Highlights
  • The next manoeuvre is scheduled for August 14
  • Chandrayaan-2 was earlier injected into elliptical orbit of 170x45,475km
  • The spacecraft comprises three segments

The Indian space agency on Tuesday successfully raised Chandrayaan-2's orbit for fifth time at 3:04pm.

According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the orbit of Chandrayaan-2 was raised to an orbit of 276x142,975km by firing the spacecraft's onboard motors for 1,041 seconds.

All spacecraft parameters were normal.

The next manoeuvre is Trans Lunar Insertion (TLI), which is scheduled for August 14, 2019, between 3-4am.

On July 22, the Chandrayaan-2 was injected into an elliptical orbit of 170x45,475km by India's heavy lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV Mk III) in a textbook style.

The spacecraft comprises three segments - the Orbiter (weighing 2,379kg, eight payloads), the lander 'Vikram' (1,471kg, four payloads) and rover 'Pragyan' (27kg, two payloads).

The Indian space agency said the major activities include Earth-bound manoeuvres, the trans-lunar insertion, lunar-bound manoeuvres, Vikram's separation from Chandrayaan-2 and touch down on the Moon's South Pole.

The ISRO said the trans-lunar insertion of Chandrayaan-2, which will send it to the moon, is scheduled on August 14.

After that, the Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to reach the Moon by August 20 and the lander Vikram will land on the Earth's sole satellite on September 7.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Chandrayaan 2, ISRO, Indian Space Research Organisation
Acer Predator Triton 900, Triton 500, Helios 300, Helios 700, Nitro 7, Nitro 5 Gaming Laptops Launched in India
Honor Smartphones
ISRO Chandrayaan-2 Successfully Completes 5th Orbital Manoeuvre
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  2. Redmi Note 8 Teased by Xiaomi to Be a Powerful Phone: Report
  3. MyJio App Now Lets You Store Photos, Videos in Jio Cloud
  4. Amazon Freedom Sale BlockBuster Deals Previewed, App Registrations Begin
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 With Interactive Bezel Control Launched
  6. OnePlus 7T Pro Alleged Live Images Leaked, Tipping Design
  7. Redmi Note 7 Series, Redmi 7, Others Get Discounts in Independence Day Sale
  8. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Now Available on Open Sale in India
  9. 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i With Dual USB Ports Launched in India
  10. Xiaomi Launches New Mi Gaming Laptop With 144Hz Display
#Latest Stories
  1. China Said to Warn India of Reverse Sanctions if Huawei Is Blocked
  2. Honor Band 5 Fitness Band With Up to 14-Day Battery Life to Launch in India Soon, Will Go on Sale on Flipkart
  3. Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III, PowerShot G5 X Mark II With 20.1-Megapixel Sensor, 4K Video Recording Launched in India
  4. ISRO Chandrayaan-2 Successfully Completes 5th Orbital Manoeuvre
  5. Xiaomi Independence Day Sale Offers Discounts, Deals on Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Other Phones
  6. Acer Predator Triton 900, Triton 500, Helios 300, Helios 700, Nitro 7, Nitro 5 Gaming Laptops Launched in India
  7. Google Showing Shopping Results for Guns, Contrary to Policy: Report
  8. No, There's Still No Link Between Video Games and Violence
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 India Launch Said to Be on August 20
  10. Lenovo, Intel Announce Multi-Year Collaboration on HPC and AI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.