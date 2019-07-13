Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Chandrayaan 2: ISRO Moon Mission's Launch Date, Time, Registration, Facts & Figures All You Need to Know

Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Moon Mission's Launch Date, Time, Registration, Facts & Figures - All You Need to Know

Chandrayaan-2 ISRO moon mission to launch 2:51am IST on Monday morning.

By | Updated: 13 July 2019 18:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Moon Mission's Launch Date, Time, Registration, Facts & Figures - All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: ISRO

Chandrayaan-2 launch will be live streamed on ISRO's social media handles

Highlights
  • Chandrayaan-2 will be launched onboard GSLV Mk-III on July 15
  • It will be take off from SDSC spaceport in Sriharikota, Madya Pradesh
  • The mission will also carry a passive experiment for NASA

Chandrayaan-2, India's second lunar exploration mission, is ready for its prime time and is less than two days away from its launch. The Chandrayaan-2 mission will explore the Moon's South Polar Region. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) mission is being viewed as a demonstration of deep space exploration technologies and to stimulate the advancement of more innovative solutions. An in-house mission, Chandrayaan-2 marks India's return to lunar exploration after Chandrayaan-1 mission. Read on to know some interesting bits about the Chandrayaan-2 mission such as launch date and time, registration, how to watch the launch, important facts and the history behind ISRO's landmark project.

Chandrayaan-2 launch date and time

Chandrayaan-2 launch aboard the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-III (GSLV Mk-III) will be at 2:51am IST on July 15m, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) spaceport in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Chandrayaan 2 registrations, how to watch

Soon after ISRO announced that registrations for witnessing the Chandrayaan-2 launch live from the viewing gallery in Sriharikota, the website accepting the registrations went down. As of now, the registrations for watching the launch of Chandrayaan-2 in person have been closed. However, you can tune in to your TV or an Internet-connected device to watch the live stream. ISRO will livestream the Chandrayaan-2 launch on its official Twitter handle and the agency's Facebook page. You can also watch the live stream on Doordarshan channel and its official Doordarshan National YouTube page.

pragyaan Pragyaan

Pragyaan rover is a six-wheeled vehicle that can travel a distance of 0.5km on solar energy
Photo Credit: ISRO

 

Chandrayaan-2 facts

The ISRO Chandrayaan-2 mission was approved in 2008 and tests for the landing mission began in 2016. In March this year, ISRO announced Chandrayaan-2 modules were being readied for the specified July launch timeline. The Chandrayaan-2 mission, which is also expected to carry a passive experiment from American space agency NASA, has been developed at a fraction of the cost at which other space agencies have developed their respective space missions.

As for the mission itself, Chandrayaan-2 mission includes an orbiter, a lander called Vikram, and a rover named Pragyaan. The main objective of the Chandrayaan-2 mission is to build upon the work done by its predecessor and soft land on the lunar surface to study our planet's natural satellite.

Mission Chandrayaan-2 is the first worldwide to conduct a soft landing on the moon's South Polar Region. It is also India's first space project to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface using indigenously developed technology. With Chandrayaan-2, India also becomes only the fourth country in the word to soft land on the moon.

As for the area of experimentation, the payloads will be used to conduct the study of topography, mineral identification and distribution, thermo-physical characteristics of the soil, surface chemical composition, and composition of moon's atmosphere. More details about the payloads and their purpose can be seen here.

gslv GSLV

The GSLV Mk-III is ISRO's most powerful launch vehicle ever
Photo Credit: ISRO

 

Chandrayaan-2 figures

The Vikram lander is expected to perform the soft landing on moon's surface at some point on September 6. As for the project life of mission components, the orbiter is expected to be functional for around a year. The mission of Vikram lander and Pragyaan rover is touted to be one lunar day, which translates to 14 days on Earth.

The Orbiter will carry eight scientific payloads for mapping the lunar surface and studying the Moon's outer atmosphere, while the Lander carries three scientific payloads to conduct surface and subsurface scientific experiments. As for the rover, it will have two payloads for carrying out more advanced tests.

The GSLV Mk-III is India's most powerful launcher to date and is capable of carrying 4-ton class of satellites to the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). Components of the three-stage launcher include S200 solid rocket boosters, L110 liquid stage, and the C25 upper stage.

The orbiter weighs 2,379 kg and has an electric power generation capability of 1,000 W. It will be placed in a 100x100 km lunar polar orbit. The Vikram lander weighs 1,471 kg and possesses an electric power generation capability of 650W. The 6-wheeled Pragyaan rover weighs 27kg and can generate 50W of electrical power. It can travel up to 500 m and relies on solar energy for its functioning.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Chandrayaan 2, Chandrayaan 2 Mission, ISRO, Lunar Mission, Moon Mission, Chandrayaan, SDSC, Sriharikota, Chandrayaan 2 Launch Time, Chandrayaan 2 Launch Date, Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Elon Musk's Neuralink Set to Reveal 'Computer-Brain Interface' on Tuesday
Honor Smartphones
Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Moon Mission's Launch Date, Time, Registration, Facts & Figures - All You Need to Know
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day Sale Offers on Smartphones, Accessories Revealed
  2. Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  3. Stranger Things Season 4 to ‘Open Up Outside of Hawkins’, Say Creators
  4. Mi A3 Will Excel at Photography, Xiaomi Teases
  5. Sigma fp Is the 'World's Smallest, Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera'
  6. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Pre-Bookings Start July 12 in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note10+ Price and Release Date Leaked
  8. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO's Moon Essentials Twitter Quiz Evokes Patriotism
  9. Mi A3, Mi A3 Lite Teased to Launch Soon, Specifications Leaked
  10. Realme 3i to Sport a 6.22-Inch Dewdrop Display, New Teaser Reveals
#Latest Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Moon Mission's Launch Date, Time, Registration, Facts & Figures - All You Need to Know
  2. Elon Musk's Neuralink Set to Reveal 'Computer-Brain Interface' on Tuesday
  3. Poco F1 Users Asked to Return Phones Plagued by Touchscreen Issues for Testing
  4. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Asks Twitter What They Would Take to the Moon - Indian Flag Wins Out
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Watch Active 2 Official Renders Leaked; Price Tipped Again
  6. Google Assistant Data Breach Faces Review by Irish Privacy Watchdog
  7. Mi A3 Teasers Claim Photography Prowess, Leak Tips Detailed Specifications
  8. Amazon Prime Day Sale in India: OnePlus 6T, Redmi 6, and Other Mobile Discounts, Offers Listed
  9. Amazon Prime Day Becomes a Phenomenon as Rivals Jump In
  10. US FTC Said to Approve $5-Billion Facebook Fine Over Privacy Issues
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.